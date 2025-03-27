More Culture:

March 27, 2025

WXPN will offer limited-edition vinyl of Philly musicians for Record Store Day

The track listing includes Dr. Dog and Mannequin Pussy. Only 500 copies will be available at select shops on Saturday, April 12.

By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
WXPN will drop the third volume in its 'Homegrown Originals' series on Record Store Day — Saturday, April 12.

WXPN's latest vinyl compilation will be bright green, full of Philadelphia music and available for one day only.

The public radio station has announced the third volume of its "Homegrown Originals" series, which spotlights bands and solo artists from the city. The new collection will be another limited-edition Record Store Day release, available at select shops in the region on Saturday, April 12. WXPN is pressing only 500 copies, and they're all emerald green.

The record includes mainstays on the Philadelphia music scene like rockers Dr. Dog and Mannequin Pussy, along with newer acts like Zinadelphia and Cadre Noir. Eliza Hardy Jones, a touring member of the War on Drugs, is also featured. The closing song is "Dear June" by Khalil Amaru, the winning submission from WXPN's 24-hour song challenge last summer. Here's the complete track listing:

1. "I Don't Know You" by Mannequin Pussy
2. "Drunk and High" by Florry
3. "Fluff My Pillow" by Carly Cosgrove
4. "This Is the Year" by Eliza Hardy Jones
5. "Do What I Wanna Do" by Ron & The Hip Tones
6. "Love Over Glory" by Zinadelphia
7. "Fine White Lies" by Dr. Dog
8. "Heel Dragger" by Owen Stewart
9. "Endlessness" by Cadre Noir
10. "Dear June" by Khalil Amaru

The songs were recorded at the station's live events, including its Free At Noon concerts and XPoNential Music Festival. 

"Homegrown Originals Vol. 3" will be available at two Philadelphia shops on Record Store Day. Main Street Music and Repo Records will offer the album as a free gift with a purchase. The same deal is available at four suburban spots: Siren Records (Doylestown), Forever Changes (Phoenixville), Greatest Hits (Media) and Newtown Book & Record Exchange (Newtown).

WXPN will also put on a free show featuring a few of the album's artists at World Cafe Live on Wednesday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. Jones, Cadre Noir and the dd Toby Leaman Trio, a solo project of Dr. Dog's lead singer and bassist Toby Leaman, will perform.

