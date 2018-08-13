You can go ahead and get excited about Eagles rookie TE Dallas Goedert

In the Philadelphia Eagles' first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rookie tight end Dallas Goedert made his rookie debut, and he didn't disappoint. On the night, Goedert had 4 catches for 66 yards and a TD, all in the first half, before earning a seat with the cool kids in the second half.

Goedert's performance as a receiver wasn't surprising. It was merely a continuation of what he has done throughout all of training camp, which is get open and make catches. The pleasant surprise, however, was what Goedert put on film as a blocker. Throughout camp, Goedert hardly looked like a polished blocker, but I thought he showed good effort, and "good enough" ability as a blocker in the first preseason game. It was a particularly good showing for a player who wasn't asked to block a ton in college, and who faced a lower level of competition when he did.

We cut up (almost) all of Goedert's snaps from the preseason game in which he was either a blocker or the intended receiver. Here was his night:

Notes:

• 0:03: Nice block on LB Vince Williams (98) to begin the game. Moves him six yards off the line of scrimmage.

• 0:09: Easy block here, but Goedert keeps CB Artie Burns (25) from Ajayi, thus maintaining the huge hole created by the rest of the line.



• 0:18: Nice play design with the rollout action to the right and the throwback to the left, with Goedert running a good route.



• 0:42: Nice block on the linebacker in the hole gives Clement a lane to run through.



• 0:48: Gets enough of NT Javon Hargrave (79) on a wham block to help open a hole for Clement.



• 0:54: That's a bad drop, obviously.



• 1:01: This play goes for a loss, but Goedert wins his block vs. LB Anthony Chickillo (54).



• 1:08: Not much here. I just like his effort on a play that wasn't going in his direction.



• 1:14: Wham block gets Chickillo on the ground (sort of).

• 1:20: Nice, controlled route down the seam. Doesn't overrun it. Recognizes zone coverage and runs with appropriate speed into to open area of the zone.

• 1:29: Doesn't block anyone here. Not sure what the thought process was. Probably should have picked up Jon Bostic (51), the guy coming around the edge.

• 1:35: Initial route isn't there, but he stays with his QB and makes a subtle move back inside to a soft area of the zone where Sudfeld can make an easy throw for the score.



• 1:55: Nothing much here. Just pitch and catch.



• 2:06: Defensive lineman gets good jump at the snap, and is unblocked. Goedert recovers and gets him on the ground.

There's little question that Goedert is going to see playing time in the Eagles' offense as a rookie, and his preseason debut offers plenty of encouragement that he will produce when his number is called.

