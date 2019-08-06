One in five adults regret posting to social media while on drugs, new study says

Adults who have used drugs and texted, called, appeared in a photo, or posted to social media while they were high later regretted their decision, according to a new study by the Center of Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research at NYU College of Global Public Health.

The study published in "Substance Abuse" found that one in five adults surveyed regretted texting, calling, posting to social media, or appearing in a photo while the user was high.

Researchers took information from 872 adults as they were entering into electronic dance music parties (EMD) in New York City, Of those surveyed, they found 34.3 percent posted to social media while high and 21.4 percent regretted doing so afterwards.

Though, the most regretted actions included posing in a photo or texting or calling someone while high. As many as 55.9 percent of those surveyed admitted to calling or texting while high and 30.5 percent regretted their decision. Nearly half, 47.6 percent, admitted to posing in a photo while high, and 32.7 percent regretted that decision.

Marijuana users were most likely to post, pose, or text or call someone while high than other drug users. Cocaine users were the second most likely to participate in these behaviors.

Females were more likely to post on social media while high, but the researchers noted that females are also more likely to use social media. The survey also found that those who declined to label themselves as heterosexual, gay or bisexual were more likely to post to social media and engage in similar behaviors while high.

