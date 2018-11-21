Your guide to local Philly shopping this weekend, shop the sales

It’s the holiest time of the year for shoppers. There isn't a shortage on good deals and it seems everywhere you turn there's a sale with your name on it.

But while the department stores and the malls will be all a flutter, let's agree on this: It's going to be cray - and we mean cray, not crazy. So, if you want to take part in a bit of shopping without losing your mind, keep it local. Here's what you can find near you while supporting local businesses.

In Old City, you can stock up on all your liquor needs for the holidays at Art in the Age. If you spend $150, you will receive a free tote bag and a rocks glass.

If you spend $25 or more at The Book Trader, you will get 25 percent off your purchase. Can't get enough of books? The Spiral Bookcase in Manayunk will be giving free tote bags to the first 15 customers, along with an in-store event and raffle.

The Clay Studio will feature a Handcrafted Holiday and Ornament Market with over 500 artists on Saturday, shop and save 10 percent on all purchases.

Need to find some zen? Healing Arts of Philadelphia will offer a free bottle of CBD oil when you purchase eight acupuncture sessions.

United by Blue will offer 25 percent off all United by Blue products at their flagship store on Race St.

Everything in-store at Urban Artisan Boutique will be 20 percent off.

In Passyunk, South Philly Bikes will feature 10 percent off all new bikes, along with free tune-ups for a year.

A Man's Image will have 10 percent off full-priced items and the first 10 shoppers will receive a free tote bag.

Get a little pampered and spend $50 on services at Headhunters Hair Design and receive a $5 gift card, spend $100 and receive a $10 gift card.

At InnerVision Eyewear buy one pair of glasses, get another pair for free (some brands will be excluded).

Metro Men's Clothing will feature 20 percent off the entire store.

Shop at Philadelphia Runner and save 20 percent on purchases. There are locations in Center City, Manayunk, University City and Glen Mills.

Omoi Zakka, every stationary junkie's favorite store in Philly, will have a special Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sale that vary by time at their Old City and Rittenhouse locations. Come in between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and receive 20 percent off your purchase, from 1-3 p.m. receive 15 percent off, and from 3-7 p.m. receive 10 percent off on both days. For Cyber Monday, you can receive free shipping with a minimum purchase of $12.



Ellelauri in Rittenhouse and Chestnut Hill will have a special Black Friday deal. Buy one item and receive 10 percent off, buy two items and receive 20 percent off, buy three items and receive 30 percent off, and you can buy four items for a total of 40 percent off your purchase. There will be an additional 10 percent off all clearance items. On Small Business Saturday, the entire store will be 20 percent off. At their Hatboro location, everything will be 50 percent off on Black Friday.

Want more deals? Check out our article on the best tech deals for Black Friday.

Also, keep in mind, not every place releases their sales ahead of time, so you kind of just have to get out there and embrace the sales as they reveal themselves to you. Use your intuition to guide you to the best sales, your inner shopping guru knows all.

