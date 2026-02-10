YouTube TV rolls out cheaper plans, including bundle with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philly sports fans looking to cut the cord or find a cheaper package have a new option from YouTube TV, which rolled out a series of lower-priced subscription bundles.

The streaming service's new plans are tailored to subscribers interested in just sports, news or entertainment content. Some of the plans combine areas while keeping the monthly price below YouTube TV's standard $83 subscription.

MORE: Pennie enrollment plummets as health insurance premiums increase by 102%

The sports plan includes NBC Sports Philadelphia, the regional network that carries most Phillies, Flyers and Sixers games. The package also comes with major cable networks like ESPN, FS1 and the national NBC Sports Network, which broadcasts some of Peacock's exclusive games. League-specific channels like NFL Network, NBA TV, the Golf Channel and the CBS Sports Network are also included in the sports bundle.

Existing YouTube TV subscribers who switch to the sports plan will knock their monthly price down to about $65. New subscribers to the sports plan will get a price of $55 per month for the first year. And for $72 per month, the sports plan can be bundled with a news package including CNN, CNBC, Fox News, MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) and other networks.

The sports plan will cover most major games and events. Exceptions include Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" slate and weekly NBA games and Netflix's NFL games that have streamed on Christmas for the past two years. YouTube, which holds the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket as an add-on, carried its first exclusive NFL game that streamed for free in September. The company is reportedly seeking an expanded NFL package in future years.

As YouTube TV offers narrower and cheaper bundles, the Google-owned streamer is making a concerted shift toward an à la carte model to pry subscribers away from cable providers.



YouTube TV has grown to more than 10 million subscribers since the service launched in 2017. It now ranks third behind cable providers Spectrum and Xfinity, which have lost millions of customers since the emergence of streaming competitors, the Athletic reported. Comcast's Xfinity cable service reportedly had about 11.5 million subscribers on Sept. 30, down from more than 22 million in 2016.

Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC, created its own discounted package for regional sports networks last year. The NBC Sports Philadelphia package costs about $25 per month on top of the $8 monthly fee for a premium Peacock subscription.

Last year, YouTube TV navigated disputes with NBC, Disney and Fox over lapsing carrier agreements for their networks. The platform signed multiyear extensions with all three companies but had a period of about two weeks in November when Disney-owned stations were blacked out for YouTube TV subscribers.

Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, and Comcast have tried to retain cable subscribers by creating their own streaming bundles with slimmed down offerings. The two companies also debuted multiyear internet plans offering price guarantees. Comcast's broadband subscriptions have continued to decline since the company introduced fixed-price internet plans.

YouTube TV said it will start offering more than 10 different niche bundles in the coming weeks to give customers more control over their subscriptions. The streaming service comes with unlimited DVR and the option to add up to six members on one account. It also allows subscribers to purchase add-ons like HBO Max and other streaming platforms.