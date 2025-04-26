16 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Here are 16 players who make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in Round 5, where they hold the 145th, 161st and 165th, and 168th overall picks.

• Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue: Mbow played RG in 2022, and RT in 2023 and 2024. He's 6'4, with very short 32" arms, so, spoiler, he ain't playing tackle in the NFL. Mbow is smart, athletic, and chippy. Mbow does not have center experience in his college background, but I imagine that if the Eagles have interest, they see center as a potential secondary position for him, especially since they don't really have a true backup there.

• Cameron Williams, OT, Texas: Williams only has 16 career starts, but he has a massive frame and athleticism to go along with it. Much like first-round picks Amarius Mims and Tyler Guyton in the 2024 draft, Williams has minimal experience but high upside. Williams could be an apprentice under Lane Johnson until Johnson is ready to retire, and he won't cost a first-round pick.

• Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame: Evans isn't as athletically gifted as some of the other tight ends in this class, but he is a physical player and a good blocker. He isn't likely to put up great receiving numbers in the NFL, but he's a big target with good hands and the size to be a red zone target.

• Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson: Briningstool is a tall red zone target with 17 career TDs who can post up smaller defensive backs and run away from linebackers. He is a good route runner who understands how to separate vs. man coverage and find the holes against zone. Reminds me a little of Mike Gesicki.

• Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia: Stackhouse does not have the same type of athleticism that Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter do for players their size, and he's a little more one-dimensional, but he is a very good run-stuffing 1-tech.

• Jordan James, RB, Oregon: In 2024, James had 233 carries for 1,267 yards (5.4 YPC) and 15 TDs. He also had 26 catches for 209 yards. James is a short, bowling ball type of back who doesn't have great long speed, but has good vision, hits the holes that are there, and can break tackles.

• Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia: Ingram-Dawkins is an EDGE/iDL-versatile lineman, but one who has played an inordinately low number of snaps over his college career, though he has flashed when given opportunities. 19 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 batted passes in a rotational role in 2024.

• Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech: Powell-Ryland finished with 16 sacks in 2024, third most in the nation. He is a speed rusher with a nice repertoire of pass rush moves who knows how to finish at the quarterback. In addition to his 16 sacks in 2024, Powell-Ryland had 9.5 sacks in 2023.

• Jonah Monheim, OL, USC: Monheim is the Trojan's starting center, but he also has 18 career starts at RT, 12 at LT, and 4 at RG. The Eagles love them some versatility along their offensive line, and they entered the 2024 season without a backup center on their 53-man roster.

• Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers: Pierce is a monster OT, at 6'8, 341, and 36" arms. He also has experience playing RT (2022) and LT (2023 and 2024), which makes him a good swing tackle prospect. Pierce is likely to struggle with speed, which is why he'll likely be available on Day 3. The Eagles' swing tackle in 2023 and 2024 was Fred Johnson, and they are signing 32-year-old Kendall Lamm, but they could use a low-cost young player to groom for that role. Pierce has some upside that can be unlocked by Stoutland.

• Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M: Vinson is a project player who has ideal size (6'7, 314, 34 1/2" arms) and testing measurables (75th percentile or better in the 40, 3-cone, and broad jump).

• Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State: Webb was a five star recruit (28th Rivals, 14th ESPN) and the No. 1 center in the nation coming out of high school who originally enrolled at Georgia. He didn't play much early in his college career, and transferred to Jacksonville State, which is close to his hometown in Alabama. He led an offensive line that paved the way for Jacksonville State to average 251.2 rushing yards per game, which was fourth in the nation. The Eagles waived 2024 sixth-round pick Dylan McMahon at 53-man cutdowns, because 🤷‍♂️, and they could still use a center/guard-versatile backup lineman, with upside to start down the road.

• Joshua Gray, iOL, Oregon State: Gray was a starter for Oregon State since 2020 (45 total starts). He played his first four seasons at LT, but asked to move inside, where he knew he'd be a better fit in the pros. He played LG in 2024, and also worked at center in practice.

• Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas: Blue had just 214 carries in college, partly because he played behind guys like Bijan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks. In 2024, he had 134 carries for 730 yards (5.4 YPC) and 8 TDs. His appeal is that he has breakaway speed (4.38 40 at the Combine), and some receiving chops (42-368-6 in 2024).

• Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU: Swinson had meager production his first four college seasons, but he had a breakout year of sorts with LSU in 2024 with 8.5 sacks. He's explosive around the arc with some speed-to-power counters.

• Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon: Cornelius began his college career at the University of Rhode Island before transferring to Oregon before the 2023 season. He has almost exclusively played RT at both schools. He has a nice kick slide, athleticism to get to the second level on run blocks and out in front of screens, and there's a little hint of nastiness. Long-term lottery ticket project to replace Lane Johnson way down the line.

