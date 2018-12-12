2019 SAG nominations; 'A Star Is Born', 'Mrs. Maisel,' and 'Ozark' lead in nominations

The nominations for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday. “A Star Is Born” leads in film with four nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ozark” also lead with four nominations each in TV.

“BlacKkKlansman” and “The Favourite” received three film nominations, while “Barry,” “GLOW,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Kominsky Method” all led in TV nominations with three nods as well.

“A Star is Born,” “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Crazy Rich Asians” make up the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

Meanwhile, in television, “The Americans,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Ozark,” and "This Is Us” take the nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series while Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series boasts “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “GLOW,’ “The Kominsky Method,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The nominees are voted on by two separate committees, one for film and another for television. Both committees are randomly selected every year.



Kristin Bell hosted the 2018 awards, but there has been no host announcement for the 2019 show. The SAG awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. Find the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“A Star Is Born”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Emma Stone, “Maniac”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Ozark”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“GLOW”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Glow”

“Marvel’s: Daredevil”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

“The Walking Dead”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

