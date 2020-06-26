2020 Atlantic City Air Show canceled for concerns travelers could bring COVID-19

The 2020 Atlantic City Air Show has been canceled because of growing concerns about spectators traveling to the Jersey Shore from states where COVID-19 cases are spiking.

The air show had been scheduled for Aug. 26 and is the largest event in New Jersey, drawing more than 500,000 spectators. The event has been held every year since 2003. This year's theme, "A Salute to Those Who Serve," honored health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as members of military.

"The airshow generates enormous economic impacts for the city and the region, but a mass gathering this summer creates too great a risk to our residents and those traveling in from other states," Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, told The Press of Atlantic City. "We are sorry to disappoint the thousands of participants who look forward to attending this family-friendly event each year and look forward to an even bigger and better event in 2021."

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the South and Southwest regions of the United States. The county's three most-populous states — Texas, Florida, and California — reported record-breaking numbers of new cases on Wednesday. All three states have halted reopening measures.



In the most of the Northeast, where the reopening process has been slower, infection rates are declining. On Wednesday, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut said they want travelers from states where COVID-19 is surging to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. This includes states where a COVID-19 transmission rate exceeds 10 infections per 100,000 residents or 10% of the state's total population tests positive during a rolling seven-day period.