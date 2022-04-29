Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Sports:

April 29, 2022

2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042922JordanDavis Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Davis and Roger Goodell

In the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles made a pair of bold moves, initially trading up for Georgia DT Jordan Davis, and then trading for star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Things are likely to calm down a bit on Day 2 and beyond, as the Birds now only have four picks left. It's a huge draft for Howie Roseman and the Eagles, who still have plenty of roster holes to fill, even after unexpectedly making the playoffs in 2021. Can the Eagles continue to find young talent that will serve as the core of a contending team going forward?

Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2022 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - Happy Valley

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Purchased - Family moving into a new home

WSFS debuts new homebuyer assistance programs to help regional residents achieve the dream of home ownership

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Frustration mounts in SEPTA's transit police union as crime plagues system
SEPTA Transit Police Union

Sponsored

Are you actively taking Coumadin? Plasma Services Group is offering a paid research opportunity
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Children's Health

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11
COVID-vaccines for children

Phillies

Has 'hittin' season' come early for the Phillies this year?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-hitting_042722_USAT

Food & Drink

Rosati's new water ice flavor benefits Delaware County church helping Ukrainian refugees
Rosati's Ice Ukraine

Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia with block parties, music and plenty of margaritas
Sueno Cinco de Mayo

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved