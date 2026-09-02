6ABC taps Philly native to oversee its news department

6ABC has hired Nneka Nwosu to serve as its vice president for news, filling a position that has been vacant since March.

For the past four years, Nwosu has worked as the vice president of marketing and local programming at WLS Chicago, an ABC affiliate. The Philadelphia native confirmed her new role in a social media post Wednesday, calling it an "incredible opportunity."

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"Running the news department at the station I grew up watching is surreal!" Nwosu wrote. "It's bittersweet to leave Chicago, a city and station that have meant so much to me and my family, but I'm thrilled to be coming home. Philly, 'now I'm on my way.'"

Nwosu starts at Action News on Oct. 5, the Inquirer reported. Among her initial tasks: overseeing the hiring process to replacement chief meteorologist Cecily Tynan, who retired Monday after 31 years at 6ABC.

6ABC has been operating without a news director since Tom Davis, who led the newsroom for 15 years, abruptly resigned in March.

Nwosu is returning to Philadelphia during a volatile time for 6ABC. The Federal Communications Commission has threatened to take away the broadcast licenses of eight ABC local stations, including 6ABC.

In June, the FCC pushed the stations to reapply for license renewal earlier than usual, citing an ongoing FCC investigation into Disney's diversity, equity and inclusion practices. Disney is the parent company of ABC. This came days after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump called for ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke at their expense.

The FCC investigation prompted the channels to ask viewers to submit public comments to the FCC advocating for the stations to stay on the air. ABC filed a lawsuit against the FCC on Aug. 18, calling the review of its licenses a "retaliatory campaign" because it "disapproves of what ABC broadcasts," the Inquirer reported.