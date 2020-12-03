More Sports:

December 03, 2020

97.5 The Fanatic hires John Kincade as new morning host

The Delaware County native and longtime Atlanta sports radio host is returning home

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Radio
John Kincade Fanatic Source/Beasley Media Group

John Kincade is the new morning host at 97.5 The Fantatic. The Broomall, Delaware County native returns to the Philadelphia sports talk radio market after two decades in Atlanta.

Sports talk radio station 97.5 The Fanatic has hired Broomall native and Temple University alumnus John Kincade to take over the morning slot, where he'll replace Marc Farzetta following a two-year run, Beasley Media Group announced.

Farzetta revealed Monday that he had been let go by the The Fanatic, fueling months of speculation from CrossingBroad that Kincade might be in line for a job somewhere in Philadelphia sports radio.

"We have a very clear vision for what we want to accomplish at the station and adding John Kincade is a giant leap towards accomplishing those goals," station program director Chuck Damico said. "Our team is thrilled that he chose 97.5 The Fanatic for his homecoming to Philadelphia. We're excited about the future!"

In the early 1990s, Kincade was a contributor on the morning show at rival SportsRadio 94WIP, where he considered longtime host Angelo Cataldi a mentor. Curiously, the same was the case for Farzetta, who previously worked with Cataldi at WIP before becoming his direct competition in the mornings at The Fanatic.

Kincade spent two decades co-hosting "Buck and Kincade" on 680 The Fan in Atlanta. Before that, he hosted the "The John Kincade Show" on CBS Sports Radio, broadcast nationally on ESPN Radio for 15 years. Kincade also has co-hosted "The BIG Podcast with SHAQ" since 2015 on PodcastOne.

"It is with immense honor and pleasure that I've been given the opportunity to return home to Philadelphia thanks to Beasley Media Group and the leadership of 97.5 The Fanatic" Kincade said.

For 97.5 The Fanatic, it will be another attempt to cut into Cataldi's loyal audience, who has been with WIP for three decades and signed a multiyear contract extension late last year.

Kincade said he's excited to work with the talent at 97.5 The Fanatic.

"It became clear to me that joining the team at The Fanatic was the best place for me to start this next chapter," Kincade said. "With guys I have long respected like Mike Missanelli and Anthony Gargano already there, I knew it would be an honor to join their team."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Radio Philadelphia 97.5 The Fanatic Sportsradio 94WIP

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Can Pederson survive the season? What's the trade market for Wentz? Will Lurie blow up Eagles?
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Doug_Pederson_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022054.jpg

Holidays

New Jersey issues COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for upcoming winter holidays
new jersey covid-19 health safety guidelines christmas hanukkah.jpg

Men's Health

Don't let your relationship become a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 Healthy Relationships Advice

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles' Jim Schwartz learned an important lesson vs. Seahawks — don’t ever talk to DK Metcalf
Metcalf-Schwartz_120120_usat

TV

The Roots, Jimmy Fallon parody Taylor Swift's new 'folklore' documentary
Fallon Roots Swift folklore

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved