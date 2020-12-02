More Sports:

December 02, 2020

Marc Farzetta out as host of 97.5 The Fanatic morning show after two-plus years

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Radio
marc farzetta 975 the fanatic.png Source/SportsRadio 94WIP

Before joining 97.5 The Fanatic in 2018, Marc Farzetta had spent 13 years at SportsRadio 94WIP.

Marc Farzetta’s two-plus years hosting 97.5 The Fanatic’s morning show has come to an end.

The longtime Philly radio host took to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce that he will no longer appear on the airwaves for 97.5 The Fanatic.

“Thanks to all who helped me live my dream,” Farzetta said in a statement. “I had a blast with all of you!”

“I’m so proud of the work we did taking that time slot to heights it hadn’t seen in the station’s 15 year history in the sports format,” he continued.

Farzetta also gave a shout-out to the listeners who tuned in over the last two years.

"And most importantly, thank you to our listeners, callers, tweeters, and twitch viewers,” he said. 

“Thanks for inviting me into your cars/homes/offices. It was my absolute pleasure! Love you all!”

It is unknown at this point why Farzetta was let go by 97.5 The Fanatic.

Farzetta, who had been hosting the morning show since October 2018, came in as part of a series of major changes at the station, which saw host Anthony Gargano move to the mid-morning time slot.

Before joining 97.5 The Fanatic, Farzetta had spent 13 years at SportsRadio 94WIP. He most recently hosted the morning show alongside Bob Cooney and Jamie Lynch.

Farzetta’s departure is the latest notable change to 97.5 The Fanatic’s morning show this year. Former Eagles offensive lineman Tra Thomas was let go as a co-host of the morning show in March due to station cutbacks brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Radio Philadelphia 97.5 The Fanatic Radio Beasley Marc Farzetta Sports Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Can Pederson survive the season? What's the trade market for Wentz? Will Lurie blow up Eagles?
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Doug_Pederson_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022054.jpg

Investgiation

11,000 Pa. residents must pay back unemployment benefits
Unemployment_Pennsylvania_Extension.original.jpg

Health News

Pennsylvania hospitals may postpone elective surgeries to meet surging COVID-19 admissions
PA hospitals COVID-19

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles' Jim Schwartz learned an important lesson vs. Seahawks — don’t ever talk to DK Metcalf
Metcalf-Schwartz_120120_usat

Holiday

Philly's Crumb and Cow offering cheeseboards for all your holiday needs
Crumb & Cow holiday cheeseboard

Family-Friendly

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is now open at the Delaware River waterfront
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved