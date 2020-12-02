Marc Farzetta out as host of 97.5 The Fanatic morning show after two-plus years

Marc Farzetta’s two-plus years hosting 97.5 The Fanatic’s morning show has come to an end.

The longtime Philly radio host took to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce that he will no longer appear on the airwaves for 97.5 The Fanatic.

“Thanks to all who helped me live my dream,” Farzetta said in a statement. “I had a blast with all of you!”

“I’m so proud of the work we did taking that time slot to heights it hadn’t seen in the station’s 15 year history in the sports format,” he continued.

Farzetta also gave a shout-out to the listeners who tuned in over the last two years.

"And most importantly, thank you to our listeners, callers, tweeters, and twitch viewers,” he said.

“Thanks for inviting me into your cars/homes/offices. It was my absolute pleasure! Love you all!”

It is unknown at this point why Farzetta was let go by 97.5 The Fanatic.

Farzetta, who had been hosting the morning show since October 2018, came in as part of a series of major changes at the station, which saw host Anthony Gargano move to the mid-morning time slot.

Before joining 97.5 The Fanatic, Farzetta had spent 13 years at SportsRadio 94WIP. He most recently hosted the morning show alongside Bob Cooney and Jamie Lynch.

Farzetta’s departure is the latest notable change to 97.5 The Fanatic’s morning show this year. Former Eagles offensive lineman Tra Thomas was let go as a co-host of the morning show in March due to station cutbacks brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.