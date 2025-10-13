A Halloween dance party takes over Peddler’s Village with a spooky silent disco

Grab your costume and your dancing shoes — Peddler’s Village is turning up the volume for Halloween. The Lahaska destination will host its Deadly Silent Disco Party on Friday, Oct. 24, transforming its event tent into a dance floor lit with glowing headphones and costumes.

From 6:30 to 10 p.m., partygoers can switch between three DJ channels through wireless headphones while sipping drinks and showing off their Halloween looks. A costume strut will reward the best-dressed dancers, and local food trucks will keep the crowd fueled all night.

Guests can warm up around outdoor fire pits or snap pictures at festive photo ops set up throughout the village, creating a lively backdrop for the Halloween weekend.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased in advance through the Peddler’s Village website. Valid ID is required for entry.

The silent disco is part of Peddler’s Village’s lineup of fall happenings, which also includes scarecrow displays, seasonal shopping and Halloween-themed events throughout October.

Friday, Oct. 24 from 6:30-10 p.m.

Peddler's Village Event Tent

Rte. 263 & Street Rd.

Lahaska, PA 18931

$35 per person

