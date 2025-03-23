Aldi shredded cheese recalled due to potential metal contamination

Aldi has recalled a shredded cheese product after it was found to have "potential foreign material," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Some pouches of Happy Farms by Aldi finely shredded Colby Jack cheese, which is a blend of Colby and Monterey Jack cheeses, may be contaminated with stainless steel fragments, according to the FDA. The recalled product was distributed to four states, including Pennsylvania.

The recall includes about 400 cases, which amounts to 4,800 pouches of cheese. The 12-ounce shredded cheese is packaged in flexible plastic stand-up pouches, and has "Best By" dates of July 13, 2025, and July 14, 2025.

Customers who purchased the product are encouraged to not consume it and to throw the remaining product in the trash. The recall has been labeled as Class II, meaning exposure to the contaminants could potentially cause temporary health risks, but it's unlikely to cause serious adverse health consequences.

Along with Pennsylvania, the recalled cheese was also sold in Connecticut, Michigan and Ohio.