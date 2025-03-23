More Health:

March 23, 2025

Aldi shredded cheese recalled due to potential metal contamination

The affected Colby Jack pouches were sold in four states, including Pennsylvania.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
aldi shredded cheese recall Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat; USA TODAY Network; USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aldi has recalled Colby Jack shredded cheese pouches that were potentially contaminated with stainless steel fragments, according to the FDA. Above, a file photo of cheese on the shelves at an Aldi store.

Aldi has recalled a shredded cheese product after it was found to have "potential foreign material," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Some pouches of Happy Farms by Aldi finely shredded Colby Jack cheese, which is a blend of Colby and Monterey Jack cheeses, may be contaminated with stainless steel fragments, according to the FDA. The recalled product was distributed to four states, including Pennsylvania. 

MORE: Arsenic, lead among contaminants found in many baby formulas, Consumer Reports finds

The recall includes about 400 cases, which amounts to 4,800 pouches of cheese. The 12-ounce shredded cheese is packaged in flexible plastic stand-up pouches, and has "Best By" dates of July 13, 2025, and July 14, 2025.

Customers who purchased the product are encouraged to not consume it and to throw the remaining product in the trash. The recall has been labeled as Class II, meaning exposure to the contaminants could potentially cause temporary health risks, but it's unlikely to cause serious adverse health consequences.

Along with Pennsylvania, the recalled cheese was also sold in Connecticut, Michigan and Ohio.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recalls Philadelphia FDA Aldi Food & Drink

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple NICU In article 2.jpg

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia
Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Atlantic City airshow will return after being canceled in 2024

atlantic city airshow 2025

Travel

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

History

American Revolution museum is renovating its discovery center

American Revolution museum renovations

Children's Health

Arsenic, lead among contaminants found in many baby formulas, Consumer Reports finds

Baby Formula Lead

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Model boats, Beards on Ice and art museum party

Weekend guide

Eagles

The longest-tenured Philly athletes following Brandon Graham's retirement

Lane-Johnson-Tunnel-Eagles-2024.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved