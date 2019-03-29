More Culture:

March 29, 2019

The 'Batman'-prequel teaser trailer for 'Pennyworth' is here

Batman's butler is getting his own origin story

By Virginia Streva
"Pennyworth" will premiere on Epix this coming summer.

Epix has just released the first teaser trailer for "Pennyworth," which tells the origin story of Bruce Wayne's notorious butler, Alfred Pennyworth. 

Set in 1960s swingin' London, Pennyworth has just completed his time as a soldier with the Special Air Service. Forming his own security agency, he catches the eye of Bruce Wayne's father, Thomas Wayne. (Bruce has not been born yet.) The 10-episode series will follow his foray into Wayne's business as he takes on his first job for the billionaire. 

For 15 seconds, it sure seems like we get a whole lot more. With the sounds of ticking meeting shots of the queen (who looks…sexy?), stabbings, burlesque dancers, and a very attractive Alfred making out with a mystery woman, it ends with Pennyworth turning to a mystery man, who may very well be Mr. Wayne himself, saying, “My name’s Alfred Pennyworth, by the way.” Who knew Alfred was such a badass when he was younger?

The series will star Jack Bannon in the titler role and will also feature Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennet, and Polly walker.

Bruno Heller, co-creator of "Gotham," co-created the series with Danny Cannon. Cannon will direct and serve as executive producer alongside Heller, who will also be writing. 

"Pennyworth" is set to premiere this coming summer on Epix.

