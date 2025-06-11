More News:

June 11, 2025

All Aboard Candy, known for its charcuterie boards of sweets, to open shop in Rittenhouse

The company, which used TikTok as a springboard to success during the pandemic, is ready to unveil its first brick-and-mortar location.

By Shamus Clancy
For anyone in Center City that needs to satisfy a sweet tooth, All Aboard Candy is opening a new scoop shop Thursday near Rittenhouse Square. 

All Aboard Candy was created during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as an e-commerce company that created and shipped candy charcuterie boards nationwide. Things took off from there, with the help of social media. All Aboard Candy has gained more than 19,000 TikTok followers and nearly 1 million likes.

Now, its founders — childhood friends Alyssa Bonventure and Emily Grossman — find themselves with a new candy emporium on their hands. 

Their store, at 20th and Locust streets, features a pick-and-mix, candy-by-the-pound selection that includes Bubs Godis, S-Marke, Vidal Candy, Kingsway Candy, Malaco, Albanese and many more. Prepackaged candy and low-sugar, health-conscious candy is available, too. And the company's signature candy boards remain a staple, beginning at $30 and coming in four sizes ranging from mini (4 inches by 4 inches) to large (10 inches by 10 inches).

On Thursday, the first 75 customers who purchase an item will receive a gift bag that includes an assortment of goodies. The store-opening celebrations continue Friday, with a complimentary pick-and-mix bouquet bar. 

All Aboard Candy also offers more than sweet treats. The stores sells candy-centric home décor, homeware and merchandise.

"When we started making candy charcuterie boards back in 2020, we had no idea where this company would take us. Opening a brick-and-mortar candy store in the heart of Rittenhouse Square feels surreal," said Bonventure in a press release. "Our goal is to offer something sweet for everyone – whether you're constantly craving candy or simply looking for somewhere to pop-in for a quick treat-yourself-moment."

Beginning Saturday's All Aboard Candy's regular hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Shamus Clancy
