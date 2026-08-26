Rheumatoid arthritis drug also may help people with hair loss caused by severe alopecia

Alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes the body to attack hair follicles, can be devastating for the people who have it. It can result in severe hair loss on the head and elsewhere on the body.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about having the condition and ultimately decided to shave her head. Her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a comment about Pinkett Smith's appearance, sparking controversy. The incident also raised awareness about alopecia areata, which anyone can get at any age, although it is most common in people with other autoimmune diseases, such as thyroid disease, according to the National Institutes of Health.

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Pinkett Smith has talked about how alopecia areata can make people who have it feel ashamed, anxious and depressed. The condition can lead to bald patches or cause people to lose anywhere from half to all of their hair.

Now, a new study shows that a common medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and other health conditions that cause inflammation has promise for regenerating hair growth in people with severe alopecia areata, a condition that affects more than 7 million Americans.

Phase 3 clinical trials of the drug, upadacitinib, branded as Rinvoq, generated 80% scalp coverage in 55% of the people receiving the medication. Among people who were given a lower dose, 45% experienced at least 80% scalp coverage.

A minimal number of people receiving a placebo had similar results.

The study, conducted between 2023 and 2025, involved 1,400 adults and adolescents with severe alopecia areata.

People who continued to take upadacitinib experienced ongoing improved hair growth. Between 13% and 23% of patients had complete hair regrowth by 24 weeks.

Upadacitinib is a JAK inhibitor that blocks the body's immune system response to keep it from attacking hair growth. It is produced by the pharmaceutical company AbbVie.

Spencer Kobren, the founder of the American Hair Loss Association, told Healthline that the results of the study were "very encouraging." But he warned that upadacitinib comes with side effects and risks.

Like other JAK inhibitors that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for alopecia areata, upadacitinib can cause nausea and acne. In rare cases, JAK inhibitors can increase risk of life-threatening conditions, such as heart attack and stroke, according to GoodRX.

"The emotional and psychological impact (of alopecia areata) can be tremendous," Kobren said. "There are patients who understand that these medications carry significant risks … and are still willing to accept them for the possibility of getting their hair back."

Upadacitinib has won approval in Europe for the treatment of alopecia areata. It is currently being reviewed by the FDA for approval for alopecia areata.