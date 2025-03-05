More Culture:

March 05, 2025

Amanda Seyfried talks Sabrina Carpenter, 'Long Bright River' on 'The Tonight Show'

The Allentown native also played a few bars of Joni Mitchell's 'California' on the dulcimer, a fretted string instrument.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Jimmy Fallon Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA

Amanda Seyfried appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Tuesday to discuss her new show, 'Long Bright River.' The limited series is set in Kensington.

When it comes time for casting for "Mamma Mia 3," Allentown native Amanda Seyfried thinks pop star Sabrina Carpenter should play her daughter.

"Somebody said she was a fan of the musical, and they said 'Couldn't she play your daughter one day?' They fed it to me, and I was like 'Yeah, that would be great,'" Seyfried said Tuesday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."  

MORE: Joey Graziadei returns to 'The Bachelor' to offer dating advice to show's new star

The actress, 39, appeared on the show to discuss her upcoming series "Long Bright River," which is based on a novel of the same name by Philadelphia author Liz Moore. Seyfried plays Mickey, a police officer who patrols Kensington and attempts to solve a series of murders while looking for her missing sister. 

The show wasn't shot in Philadelphia, she noted, but it includes several local actors, and James Poyser of The Roots wrote the music. It premieres Thursday, March 13, on Peacock. 

"It's like this show of respect to this community, so I'm excited for people to have an eye-opening kind of account of it," Seyfried said.

Seyfried also showed off her musical chops on the dulcimer, a wooden string instrument. She said she spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic learning to play it, and sang a few bars of Joni Mitchell's "California."

"She wrote a lot of the songs from the 'Blue' album on the dulcimer, and I learned a lot of her stuff from the 'Blue' album when the world stopped and I'm going to play it for you," Seyfried said.  

See her performance and the full interview below: 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Amanda Seyfried Philadelphia Musicals Books Television Joni Mitchell Sabrina Carpenter Long Bright River

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - NICU Main

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia
Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Complimentary Sporting Club Membership + One Month Free Rent!

Just In

Must Read

Technology

New online tool shows data on traffic stops in Philly

Driving equality dashboard police

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Limited - Jay Pharoah

Movies

'Audrey's Children' trailer gives glimpse into life of CHOP doctor

Audrey Evans biopic

Health News

After measles case reported in Philly area, CHOP doctor says there's no need to worry about vaccinated children

measles vaccine

Parties

Radiant Ball honoring scientist Marie Curie returns to Mütter Museum

Mütter Museum ball

Sixers

Sunday stats: Recapping Joel Embiid's disastrous season, Quentin Grimes' dazzling night

Embiid 3.1.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved