Amanda Seyfried talks Sabrina Carpenter, 'Long Bright River' on 'The Tonight Show'

When it comes time for casting for "Mamma Mia 3," Allentown native Amanda Seyfried thinks pop star Sabrina Carpenter should play her daughter.

"Somebody said she was a fan of the musical, and they said 'Couldn't she play your daughter one day?' They fed it to me, and I was like 'Yeah, that would be great,'" Seyfried said Tuesday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The actress, 39, appeared on the show to discuss her upcoming series "Long Bright River," which is based on a novel of the same name by Philadelphia author Liz Moore. Seyfried plays Mickey, a police officer who patrols Kensington and attempts to solve a series of murders while looking for her missing sister.

The show wasn't shot in Philadelphia, she noted, but it includes several local actors, and James Poyser of The Roots wrote the music. It premieres Thursday, March 13, on Peacock.

"It's like this show of respect to this community, so I'm excited for people to have an eye-opening kind of account of it," Seyfried said.

Seyfried also showed off her musical chops on the dulcimer, a wooden string instrument. She said she spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic learning to play it, and sang a few bars of Joni Mitchell's "California."

"She wrote a lot of the songs from the 'Blue' album on the dulcimer, and I learned a lot of her stuff from the 'Blue' album when the world stopped and I'm going to play it for you," Seyfried said.

See her performance and the full interview below: