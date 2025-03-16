Toddler stools sold on Amazon recalled because they can collapse, causing injuries

About 10,300 toddler stools sold on Amazon have been recalled after being found to pose "serious" fall and injury hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been four reports of the Onasti-branded plastic, foldable, triangular-shaped stools collapsing or tipping over while being used, the CPSC said in a recall notice. This has led to two reported injuries, including a brain injury to a toddler and bruising to another child, according to the stool's retailer, Blissful-Time.

The recalled stools were sold exclusively on Amazon between March 2024 and December 2024, with prices ranging between $72 and $90. They were sold in beige/white, blue/gray, green, gray/white, light blue and pink. The stools measure about 25 inches long, 24 inches wide and 32 inches tall, and have handles and an adjustable platform that can be raised or lowered from two to three steps. The Onasti logo appears on the warning label on the side of the stools.

Anyone who has the stools should stop using them and store them away from children until they're repaired. Customers with the recalled stools can contact Blissful-Time to receive a free repair kit by calling 833-999-9327 or emailing support@onasti.net.

The CPSC has announced recalls of several other children's products this month. Baby gates sold on Amazon by HabiLife Direct were recalled because they violate federal safety regulations and pose the risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment hazard. Lolanta brand children's bathrobes sold on Amazon were recalled because they violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries and death to children.

Love Our Home brand braided crib bumpers sold on Shein were recalled because they violate the federal crib bumper ban, posing a deadly suffocation hazard to infants. Luv n' care stroller fans sold on Amazon and at Target, Burlington and Baby Express were recalled because they pose a laceration injury hazard to small children.