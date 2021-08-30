American Airlines to resume flights from Philly to Worcester

As air travel continues to bounce back amid the coronavirus pandemic, American Airlines will bring back service between Philadelphia International Airport and Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts, the state's port authority announced.

The New England gateway, located about 55 miles west of Boston, will have routes to and from Philadelphia beginning Nov. 2. Daily flights will operate using Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft and will run on the following schedule:

Departs Arrives ORH at 6:31 p.m. PHL at 8:02 p.m. PHL at 4:52 p.m. ORH at 6:05 p.m.

After a quiet period, Worcester Regional Airport has seen renewed interest from airlines in recent months. JetBlue resumed service to Worcester from New York City's JFK International Airport earlier this month and Delta will add service from Worcester to New York's La Guardia Airport in November.

Tickets for flights between Philadelphia and Worecester are now available for sale.



"There are exciting things happening in Worcester and airlines are paying attention," Massport CEO Lisa Wieland said. "American was a terrific partner prior to the pandemic, and we are pleased they are returning to Worcester Regional Airport, offering travelers a convenient flight to Philadelphia with connections throughout the world."

Worcester Regional Airport is celebrating its 75th anniversary as it continues to attract expanded offerings to cities around the country.

Prior to the pandemic, Philadelphia was the airport's third-busiest domestic route, behind only Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida. The airport saw most of its service vanish during the peak of the pandemic.

"Having three major airlines competing for passengers at Worcester Regional Airport is a great sign that the city is truly on the map," Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Timothy P. Murray said. "These flights offer opportunity for the business community to make connections throughout the country and the world."

American Airlines has been increasing its destinations out of Philadelphia in recent months, reflecting the return of high demand from one its Northeast hubs.