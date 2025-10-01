More News:

October 01, 2025

American Airlines adds nonstop flights from Philly to San Jose for Super Bowl

The carrier is increasing service between Feb. 5 and 10.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Super Bowl flights Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

American Airlines normally does not offer direct routes from Philadelphia International Airport to San Jose. But it will sell nonstop flights to the California destination, about 10 miles from Levi's Stadium, around Super Bowl weekend.

Philadelphians hoping to catch Super Bowl LX in person will have more ways to get to California in February.

American Airlines is adding extra flights to San Jose Mineta International Airport in anticipation of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. The air carrier announced that it would increase operations to the travel hub, located about 10 miles from Levi's Stadium, more than 450% between Feb. 5 and 10, 2026. The scale-up will benefit eight cities, including Philly.

American Airlines said Wednesday that it would offer at least one nonstop flight from Philadelphia International Airport to San Jose Mineta International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 5, and Friday, Feb. 6. The carrier typically does not offer direct routes between the two cities. Fans can also catch at least one nonstop flight home on Monday, Feb. 9, or Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Don't expect to score a deal, though. Round-trip, direct airfare from Philly to San Jose on those dates is going for roughly $1,102 to $2,960 on American Airlines' website as of Wednesday afternoon.

Extra flights will also be available out of Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Phoenix in the days leading up to Super Bowl LX.

