Amina restaurant in Old City to start serving weekend brunch

Brunch lovers, rejoice! A new restaurant in Old City will now offer its own take on the meal that is not quite breakfast and not quite lunch.

Amina, a 70-seat restaurant offering Southern American cuisine, opened at 104 Chestnut St. in May. Starting on Aug. 6, it will foray into the well-trodden brunch territory on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The menu includes dishes like BLT deviled eggs, banana chia pudding parfait, a lobster omelet, shrimp and grits, loaded Oreo pancakes, crispy chicken and waffles, and cheesesteak nachos with eggs and Doritos.

For those looking to imbibe with their meal, the usual Mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available, along with Amina specialty drinks like the Akila – made with vodka, lemon juice, lavender and pear nectar.



Felicia Wilson, a first time restaurant owner, named Amina after her daughter. The restaurant's interior was inspired by an ancient warrior goddess of Nigeria, featuring gold designs and African decor.

"It's been an incredible first few months since opening the doors on my first restaurant," Wilson said in a release. "We wanted to make sure we were executing dinner service before launching brunch, and I feel confident that we're ready for the next step."