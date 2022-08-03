More Culture:

August 03, 2022

Amina restaurant in Old City to start serving weekend brunch

The menu will feature dishes like a lobster omelet and loaded Oreo pancakes beginning Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Amina, a new restaurant in Old City, will begin offering weekend brunch starting on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu items include BLT deviled eggs, loaded Oreo pancakes and a lobster omelet.

Brunch lovers, rejoice! A new restaurant in Old City will now offer its own take on the meal that is not quite breakfast and not quite lunch.

Amina, a 70-seat restaurant offering Southern American cuisine, opened at 104 Chestnut St. in May. Starting on Aug. 6, it will foray into the well-trodden brunch territory on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The menu includes dishes like BLT deviled eggs, banana chia pudding parfait, a lobster omelet, shrimp and grits, loaded Oreo pancakes, crispy chicken and waffles, and cheesesteak nachos with eggs and Doritos.

For those looking to imbibe with their meal, the usual Mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available, along with Amina specialty drinks like the Akila – made with vodka, lemon juice, lavender and pear nectar.

Felicia Wilson, a first time restaurant owner, named Amina after her daughter. The restaurant's interior was inspired by an ancient warrior goddess of Nigeria, featuring gold designs and African decor.

"It's been an incredible first few months since opening the doors on my first restaurant," Wilson said in a release. "We wanted to make sure we were executing dinner service before launching brunch, and I feel confident that we're ready for the next step."

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

