August 10, 2024

Amos Lee releases new album 'Transmissions' as his tour continues

The 12-song-set from the Philly native musician includes some autobiographical tracks and soulful tunes.

'Transmissions,' the new album from Philly native musician Amos Lee, released Friday and contains 12 songs. Lee is continuing his 2024 tour and will stop by the Philly Music Fest in October.

Philly singer-songwriter Amos Lee released his 11th studio album on Friday. Titled "Transmissions," the 12-song set contains tracks that hit on deep themes such as death, aging and love.

The album was announced in April, kicking off a nationwide tour. Singles from the album include "Hold On Tight," "Beautiful Day" and "Darkest Places."

Lee self-produced the album and worked with his longtime band in a studio in Marlboro, New York. The studio recording took a simple, low-key and old-school approach, capturing all 12 songs of the album in less than a week.

Like much of Lee's work, the sounds of "Transmissions" draws from several genres, such as funk, folk, pop and jazz. 

Releasing with the album was a video featuring Lee performing a raw and stripped-down acoustic version of the album's song "Carry You On."

Lee explained that "Carry You On" was written for a family member of a friend of his who was diagnosed with a terminal condition.

"I have no idea why I wrote (the song). I just did. I loved her, I thought she was really special and beautiful and amazing, and I wanted to write a song that she would be remembered by," Lee said.

Reviewing the album, music outlet No Depression called "Transmissions" an album of "personal retrospection in a culture flowing at hyperspeed."

Lee's tour will continue in September with the folk-rock music duo Indigo Girls through states including Colorado, California and Washington, with many of the performances sold out.

Those in his hometown of Philly will get an opportunity to see Lee perform at the Philly Music Fest on Oct. 24 at World Music Live.

