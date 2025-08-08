Amtrak to debut faster Acela trains with more seats and amenities along the Northeast Corridor

August 08, 2025
Amtrak is preparing to debut upgraded Acela trains along the Northeast Corridor in late August.
The NextGen Acela fleet will boast new amenities and a smoother, faster ride, reaching top speeds of 160 mph — 10 mph faster than the old system's max. The first five trains will hit the tracks Thursday, Aug. 28, but Amtrak plans to add 28 new vehicles over the next two years.
The rollout will result in more frequent departures and 27% more seats per ride, Amtrak said. NextGen Acela trains also will sport a new look. The redesigned interior features seats with wingback headrests, plus individual power outlets, USB charging ports and reading lights for each passenger.
The new trains were assembled in Hornell, New York, at the train manufacturer Alstom's plant. Amtrak announced its contract with Alstom, a French multinational company, on the NextGen Acela project back in 2016. The rail carrier originally planned to launch the new trains in 2021.
