August 08, 2025

Amtrak to debut faster Acela trains with more seats and amenities along the Northeast Corridor

The first 5 upgraded cars hit the rails later this month, with more to be added over the next 2 years.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Amtrak Acela Provided image/Amtrak

The Acela NextGen trains have a new look, inside and out. The first five vehicles in the new fleet debut Aug. 28.

Amtrak is preparing to debut upgraded Acela trains along the Northeast Corridor in late August.

The NextGen Acela fleet will boast new amenities and a smoother, faster ride, reaching top speeds of 160 mph — 10 mph faster than the old system's max. The first five trains will hit the tracks Thursday, Aug. 28, but Amtrak plans to add 28 new vehicles over the next two years.

MORE: Alligator captured in Bucks County lake will get new home at Florida sanctuary

The rollout will result in more frequent departures and 27% more seats per ride, Amtrak said. NextGen Acela trains also will sport a new look. The redesigned interior features seats with wingback headrests, plus individual power outlets, USB charging ports and reading lights for each passenger. 

Amtrak Acela seatsProvided image/Amtrak

The redesigned seats aboard the Acela NextGen trains have wingback headrests.


In the cafe car, travelers will find a new grab-and-go, self-checkout along with a full-service attendant. Select departures will feature cart service, allowing riders to purchase snacks and beverages from their seats.

Man in a tan blazer and blue jeans grabs a sandwich from a grab-and-go section on the new Amtrak Acela trainProvided image/Amtrak

The new Acela cafe car will include a grab-and-go section with self-checkout.


A woman in a blue shirt offers a woman in a white shirt a bottle of wine from the cafe cart aboard the new Amtrak Acela trainProvided image/Amtrak

Select rides will feature a cafe cart.


The new trains were assembled in Hornell, New York, at the train manufacturer Alstom's plant. Amtrak announced its contract with Alstom, a French multinational company, on the NextGen Acela project back in 2016. The rail carrier originally planned to launch the new trains in 2021.

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

