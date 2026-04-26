Analyzing the Eagles' reported 2026 undrafted free agent class

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles made eight draft picks. After it was over, they reportedly signed eight more undrafted free agents. As a disclaimer, while reports of UDFA signings are usually correct, there are occasions in which a player is initially reported to have signed with one team, but instead they end up with another.

The chart below shows a snapshot of the Eagles' reported signings, and their rankings/grades via Dane Brugler of The Athletic and Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. We'll update this if/when more reported signings trickle in.

Player Brugler Zierlein Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama LB21 (6th/7th) LB11 (6th/7th) Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss TE17 (6th/7th) TE16 (7th/PFA) Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama OG27 (FA) OG22 (7th/PFA) Kapena Gushiken, CB, Ole Miss S25 (FA) S19 (7th/PFA) Joshua Weru, EDGE, Kenya EDGE49 (FA) N/A Rocco Underwood, LS, Florida LS5 (FA) N/A Maximus Pulley, S, Wofford S38 (FA) N/A Tucker Large, S, Washington State S57 (FA) N/A



A look at each prospect:

Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama (6'3, 224)

Lawson has been a full-time starter for Bama the last three years, and he wore the green dot helmet for their defense. A couple years ago it would have been shocking to learn that Lawson would go undrafted, but he tore an ACL late in 2024 and wasn't quite the same player in 2025, though he did make it back in time for the start of the season.

Being another year removed from his injury, Lawson has a chance to get his career trajectory back on track. 2025 highlights:

Lawson is easily the Eagles' most high-profile UDFA signing.

Report: Jeremy Fowler

Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss (6'4, 246)

Wright made big plays all season for Ole Miss, with 39 receptions for 635 yards and 5 TDs. He had receptions of at least 25 yards in each of his first five games of the 2025 season, and finished with 16.3 yards per catch as a tight end.

Wright has versatility, as Lane Kiffin lined him up all over the formation. The consensus is that Wright has some work to do as a blocker.

Report: Devin Jackson

Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama (6'5, 333)

Roberts, known as "Hulk," was Bama's starting RG in 2023 and 2024, but he lost playing time in 2025. I'll let Brugler do the heavy lifting on the scouting report:

Roberts looks like an NFL lineman and carries his mass well. He is average at best as an athlete, but he competes to wall off or drive defenders off the ball, when his technique is right. He was a right guard only in college and has unproven versatility. Though he flashes shock in his hands, his placement and processing aren’t yet where they need to be, but NFL scouts are emphatic about his coachability and how hard he works. Overall, Roberts deserves a long look by NFL teams, because of his hulking size, length and football character, but the game too often appeared to move too fast for him on tape — and it won’t slow down in the NFL.

The Eagles do have room for interior offensive linemen to make a mark, with thin depth and a couple of injury concern starters in Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson.

Report: Ryan Fowler

Kapena Gushiken, CB, Ole Miss (5'10, 189)

Gushiken is listed as a safety in scouting reports, but my guess is that he'll be a slot corner in Eagles camp. We'll list him at corner. He doesn't have good size, but he's fast (4.33 40 at Ole Miss' pro day). Quick highlight reel:

From Brugler:

Gushiken has outstanding speed, which also pops on special teams. He has the route awareness to drive from depth or stay attached in man-cover looks. Although he lacks ideal height and length, Gushiken has a compact body type with tight skin and muscular definition. He is tough as a tackler, but wild angles and breakdown skills lead to yards-after-catch plays for the offense. His coaches rave about his football passion and work ethic.

Sounds like a smaller Sydney Brown.

Report: Jason Hirschhorn

Joshua Weru, EDGE, Kenya (6'4, 244)

In the seventh round of the draft, the Eagles selected Uar Bernard, an extremely athletic prospect from Nigeria who has never played football. Bernard wasn't the only uber-athletic International Pathway Program athlete that the Eagles added. Weru dazzled scouts at the HBCU showcase as well:

I don't want to make too much of a short drill video, but Weru actually has some good football movement skills there.

Report: Howie Roseman, during his post-draft press conference

Rocco Underwood, LS, Florida (6'3, 240)

Underwood appeared in 50 games for the Gators and was the long snapper for Trey Smack, the lone drafted kicker in the 2026 draft. Smack finished his career 53 of 64 (82.8%) on field goals and 100 of 101 (99%) on PATs.

The Eagles don't currently have a long snapper on their roster, which probably makes Underwood the most likely UDFA to make the team.

Report: Ryan Fowler

Maximus Pulley, S, Wofford (5'11, 197)

Pulley had 85 tackles and 5 INTs (including two pick-sixes) for Wofford in 2025. He posted some All-22 of his highlights on YouTube:

I rather enjoyed watching that. Pulley reads quarterbacks' eyes and makes big plays on the football against the pass, and he loves triggering downhill hunting tackles for loss in the run game. Fun player.

Obviously, that's against lower-level competition, and he could get in trouble being manipulated by smart quarterbacks in the pros, but he has a ballhawk mentality, which is a good thing.

Report: Ryan Fowler

Tucker Large, S, Washington State (5'10, 181)

Large is a small safety (false advertising, IMO) who played at South Dakota State before transferring to WSU. In 2025, he had 71 tackles, 0 INTs, 8 PBUs. He did have 7 INTs combined in 2023 and 2024 at SDSU, and also housed a punt return for a TD.

Report: South Dakota State

History of the Eagles' undrafted free agents

A quick list of the Eagles' undrafted rookie free agents who made the initial 53-man roster out of training camp:



2025 (1): WR Darius Cooper

2024 (0): None

2023 (1): CB Eli Ricks

2022 (3): S Reed Blankenship, CB Josh Jobe, OL Josh Sills

2021 (1): TE Jack Stoll

2020 (0): None

2019 (2): LB T.J. Edwards, OL Nate Herbig

2018 (1): DT Bruce Hector

2017 (1): RB Corey Clement

2016 (4): WR Paul Turner, OT Dillon Gordon, DT Destiny Vaeao, CB C.J. Smith

2015 (1): CB Denzel Rice

2014 (2): TE Trey Burton, K Cody Parkey

2013 (3): OL Matt Tobin, DT Damion Square, LB Jake Knott

2012 (2): RB Chris Polk, WR Damaris Johnson



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