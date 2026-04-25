Eagles select Uar Bernard from Nigeria with 251st overall pick of 2026 NFL Draft

With the 251st pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Uar Bernard.

Bernard, from a small village in Nigeria, recently worked out at the HBCU showcase. Here's what The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported about him:

Bernard measured in earlier this week at the NFL’s HBCU showcase at 6-4 1/2, 306 pounds with 11-inch hands and almost 36-inch arms. Other people who have spent their lifetimes in football say Bernard looks like a Marvel creation. Bernard’s body fat: 6 percent. He vertical-jumped 39 inches and broad-jumped 10-10, which was 14 inches more than any other defensive tackle did at this year’s combine. His 40-yard dash: 4.63.

Here's that 4.63 40:

This guy is jacked.

Here's how Bernard's athletic measurables compare with the best defensive player in the NFL:

The Eagles took a flier on a freak athlete from Australia in Jordan Mailata who had never played American football, and that worked out. So, why not take another shot with a Day 3 pick?

As for what position Bernard play, he worked out with defensive tackles at the HBCU showcase. But, if he truly has 11" hands and 36" arms, offensive tackle wouldn't be out the question either, even if he's under 6'5. To be determined.