Arrest made in connection with Wildwood homicide cold case from 1990

Authorities in Cape May County have made an arrest in connection with a cold case that's more than three decades old.



Jerry Rosado, 62, of Millville in Cumberland County, has been arrested on a second-degree sexual assault charge for allegedly attacking Susan Negersmith, 20, who was found dead and partially clothed in Wildwood in 1990, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday.

Negersmith – a tourist from Mount Carmel, New York – was celebrating Memorial Day weekend with friends in the area when she went missing. Her body was later found behind a restaurant.

DNA evidence collected from the body linked Rosado to the sexual assault, authorities say, and he faces up to a decade in prison if convicted.

Rosado has not been charged with homicide, but authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that more charges could be added later.

Negersmith's death was initially characterized as accidental, but this changed after a world-renowned medical examiner looked over the body at the behest of the victim's family.