October 03, 2023

Vibe up your home and support local artists with artwork selling for $250 or less at Art For the Cash Poor

This weekend, the affordable art fair will attract more than 120 local painters, photographers, ceramicists and other artists to Olde Kensington

By John Paul Titlow
art for cash poor philly Provided image/InLiquid

Art For the Cash Poor, Philly's affordable artwork fair, takes place Saturday, Oct. 7, on the 1400 and 1500 blocks of North American St. It showcases the work of more than 120 local artists, and all artwork at the fair sells for less than $250.

For those looking to visually spruce up their space on a budget, Olde Kensington is the place to be this weekend. 

Art For the Cash Poor, Philly's long-running, cost-conscious art fair, takes over North American Street between Master and West Oxford streets on Saturday, Oct. 7. There will be more than 120 local artists selling their work, and every piece of art sold at the fair will cost $250 or less. 

The affordable art fair's array of vendors includes local painters, designers, photographers, ceramicists and other visual artists and craftspeople. Art of the Cash Poor is a one-day event, free to the public, taking place from noon until 6 p.m. 

For those looking to cover the bare walls of their homes, the fair will have paintings by artists like Roni Lynne, Rebecca Ledbetter, Jean Broden and Jasmine Alleger, whose Rock N' Roll Philadelphia series depicts of popular Philly dive bars and music venues like Bob & Barbara's, Boot and Saddle, Connie's Ric Rac and Johnny Brenda's. Also peruse eye-catching, framable illustration and graphic design work by Valeriya Volkova, Alex Illustrated Arts, Regional By Sam, Kenney Kut-Outs & Illustrations, and others.

Want to put your Philly pride on full display, several photographers specializing in artfully capturing the industrial grit of the Philadelphia's urban landscape will be on hand, like Steven BleyEthan Russell and Blaze Schmidt. Other Philly photographers like Ed Keer, KD Bailey, Chris Macan and Rita Myers will be selling prints of their work, as well. 

Searching of three-dimensional creations, check out the pottery and sculpture by artists like Adam Ledford, Anthony Romero, Little Squats, BabyFace Mugs, and Tori West Ceramics. There will also be a number of handmade jewelry designers, including Molly Rose Post, Brick & Wire and Eileen Sutton Precious Metalworks.

Kensington-based photography education nonprofit Photography Without Borders will also have a booth at the art fair.

While its primary focus of Art for the Cash Poor is selling art, the event also caters to those interested in making it. There will be art workshops, craft-making demonstrations and other free educational programming hosted by local organizations.

Art for the Cash Poor started 23 years ago and has become a popular annual ritual for cash-strapped and creatively curious Philadelphians who want to own artwork without overdrawing their checking accounts. And as a bonus, these shopper are supporting Philly-based artists in the process. 

The event is organized by InLiquid, a nonprofit that makes art more accessible in the city and boosts exposure for local artists through digital content and real world exhibitions and events. The organization is headquartered in the Crane Arts Building at 1400 North American St. A comprehensive roster of the artists expected at Art for the Cash Poor can be found on the event's website.

Art for the Cash Poor

Saturday, Oct. 7
Noon to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; Pay as you go
1400 & 1500 blocks of North American Street
Philadelphia, PA 19122

John Paul Titlow
