Chinatown's Asianfresh Food Market to expand with new location in Cherry Hill

Asianfresh Food Market, the international grocery store in Chinatown, is nearing the grand opening of its second location in Cherry Hill.

The specialty market in Philadelphia, known for its fresh seafood and hard-to-find imports from East Asia, gave a glimpse of the new store in a Facebook post Wednesday. In replies to some comments on other recent posts, Asianfresh said it is targeting an opening around Labor Day.

The market is replacing the former Oskar Huber furniture store at 2005 Marlton Pike East, near the intersection of Route 70 and Old Orchard Road.

"Counting down the days," the grocer wrote.

Asianfresh opened its two-story Chinatown store in 2019, taking over the space of the Imperial Inn restaurant and market that had operated on 10th Street since the 1970s. Asianfresh carries specialty products from China, Korea, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines and other nations. They often stock exotic and seasonal produce, including grape plums, Korean pears and dragon fruit varieties.

Like the Chinatown location, the store in Cherry Hill is expected to have a hot food counter and deli open for self-service. It will also have a meats department and sections throughout the store for imported snacks.

Cherry Hill's population of Asian residents has grown rapidly over the past two decades, driving up demand for specialty foods not typically found at other grocery stores. H Mart renovated and reopened its Cherry Hill store on Route 70 earlier this year, offering an expanded selection at its food court, and purchased a shopping center in Lansdale with plans for a possible expansion in Montgomery County.