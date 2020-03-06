Astronaut shares stunning photo of Philadelphia from space

An astronaut on the International Space Station paid tribute to Philadelphia on Thursday with an incredibly clear aerial view of the city at night. Watch out for drool with this one.

Jessica Meir posted the photo below on Twitter and Instagram, providing a snapshot of Philly from about 254 miles above Earth.

As some have pointed out on social media, it's impossible to miss the glaring bright spot of Temple University's campus on North Broad Street. It's more salient than the light from Center City. Also fascinating: The Benjamin Franklin Bridge looks like a tiny, dimly lit strip from above compared to its presence from ground level.