Astronaut shares stunning photo of Philadelphia from space

March 06, 2020
An astronaut on the International Space Station paid tribute to Philadelphia on Thursday with an incredibly clear aerial view of the city at night. Watch out for drool with this one.
Jessica Meir posted the photo below on Twitter and Instagram, providing a snapshot of Philly from about 254 miles above Earth.
Cheesesteaks, the Liberty Bell, and brotherly love – what’s not to like about glittering #Philly? Goodnight #Philadelphia! #GoodnightFromSpace pic.twitter.com/eVhRMPVm8Z— Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) March 6, 2020
As some have pointed out on social media, it's impossible to miss the glaring bright spot of Temple University's campus on North Broad Street. It's more salient than the light from Center City. Also fascinating: The Benjamin Franklin Bridge looks like a tiny, dimly lit strip from above compared to its presence from ground level.
Meir drew national headlines last year when she took part in NASA's first all-female spacewalk to replace a power controller on the ISS. She conducted the 7-hour mission alongside colleague Christina Koch, who happens to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Koch tweeted an image of herself on the ISS watching the Eagles defeat the Dallas Cowboys while on the ISS last December.
Over the last few days, Meir has been tweeting other East Coast cities from space as well, including Boston and New York City.
Last week by day, and this week by night, either way #Boston beholds quite a sight. Goodnight Boston! #GoodnightFromSpace pic.twitter.com/xIZL9Grxw1— Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) March 2, 2020
I ♥️ NY! Clear views of bustling #NYC day and night lately from @Space_Station – Central Park looks inviting. Midtown’s skyline reminds me of a metallic pin art impression . . . #GoodDayAndGoodNightNYC #GoodnightFromSpace pic.twitter.com/OPVHCc1jos— Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) March 4, 2020
Good morning USA! Philadelphia - Atlantic City - #NYC. pic.twitter.com/1ZI4eAT9Wf— Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) January 11, 2017