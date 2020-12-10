More Health:

December 10, 2020

FDA authorizes first over-the-counter COVID-19 test for at-home use

LapCorp's Pixel diagnostic allows people to conduct their own nasal swab and return the sample for processing

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
Pixel COVID-19 test Courtesy of/LabCorp

The Pixel COVID-19 test allows people to collect a nasal swab at home and send the sample to LabCorp for processing.

An at-home coronavirus test that does not require a prescription is now available to any adult needing a test. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization Wednesday for the first over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 test, a move that will help expand testing capacity. 

The test, named Pixel, was developed by LabCorp and can be self-administered at home by anyone ages 18 and older. After collecting a nasal swab, people must send their test sample to LabCorp for processing. 

Positive or invalid results are delivered by phone from a health care provider. Negative results are sent via email or through LabCorp's online portal.

"While many home collection kits can be prescribed with a simple online questionnaire, this newly authorized direct-to-consumer collection kit removes that step from the process, allowing anyone to collect their sample and send it to the lab for processing," Dr. Jeff Shuren, the director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health said in a statement

LabCorp's COVID-19 testing kit is currently available online where consumers can elect to bill their insurer or pay its $119 price out of pocket. People without health insurance may be eligible to receive the test through federal funding. The test also will soon become available in stores.

"With this authorization, we can help more people get tested, reduce the spread of the virus and improve the health of our communities," said Dr. Brian Caveney, LabCorp’s chief medical officer.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia FDA COVID-19 Testing

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Let the Carson Wentz trade speculation begin (yes, the Eagles can actually trade him)
WentzReich_120920_usat

Illness

Holiday COVID-19 surge puts Philly in 'extremely dangerous' spot, Farley says
Philly Holidays COVID

COVID-19

Group of Pennsylvania nursing home organizations suing Gov. Tom Wolf over missing coronavirus funds
nursing homes wolf lawsuit

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 13
120920JalenHurtsCarsonWentz

Performances

Philadelphia Orchestra to continue with all-virtual performances through June
philadelphia orchestra 2021 schedule.jpg

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show moves outdoors to FDR Park in South Philly
Flower Show at FDR Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved