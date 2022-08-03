Atlantic City Airshow set to take flight over the Jersey Shore

Airplanes will once again flip, twist and soar through the skies over the Jersey Shore during this years's Atlantic City Airshow.

"A Salute to Those Who Serve" takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 24 and is tentatively scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

Performers include the U.S. Army Golden Knights, USAF Thunderbirds, Jim Beasley P-51 Mustang, Dougherty Airshows, F-18 Super Hornet, Full Throttle Formation Team and Chris Thomas Airshows.

Spectators can watch the show for free along the Atlantic City beach and boardwalk, but there are also viewing areas available with the purchase of a ticket, such as the Vue Roof Top Bar at the Claridge.



Several parking garages and lots throughout Atlantic City will be open for those traveling by car. People looking to take public transportation can rely on the AC Jitney or NJ Transit bus and rail services. Many hotel and casino accommodations are available for attendees looking to stay overnight.

Can't make it on Aug. 24? The air show's performers will be practicing their routines on Tuesday, Aug. 23, starting at 11 a.m.

Each year, the Atlantic City Airshow brings over 500,000 people to the beach and boardwalk to enjoy the spectacle.

11 a.m. | free

Atlantic City beach and boardwalk

Wednesday, Aug. 24