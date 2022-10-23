More News:

October 23, 2022

Atlantic City Expressway to be widened to 3 lanes through planned construction project

The project is currently in its design phase and construction is expected to begin in 2024, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Atlantic City Expressway
Atlantic City Expressway construction project three lanes Street View/Google Maps

A planned project would widen a 13-mile stretch of the Atlantic City Expressway, according to South Jersey Transportation Authority. Construction, which would add a third lane along the center median in both directions, is expected to begin in 2024.

Traffic could soon be slightly alleviated for drivers heading to the Jersey Shore, thanks to a construction project that would create more lanes on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Plans are in the works to widen a 13-mile stretch of the expressway, from mile marker 31 westbound to the end of Route 42 in Gloucester Township, adding a third lane in both directions along the center median, according to South Jersey Transportation Authority

MORE: Ocean City doubles price of daily, weekly beach tags in 2023 as shore town looks to increase revenue

The $180 million project, which would add a third lane to the last remaining two-lane stretch of the AC Expressway, is in its preliminary design phase. The highway serves six South Jersey counties and connects the Garden State Parkway and Philadelphia to Atlantic City and the Jersey Shore.

New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross (District 1), New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and South Jersey Transportation Authority executive director Stephen F. Dougherty held a press conference on Wednesday discussing the project. 

The two-lane section of the expressway that would be widened carries 55,000 vehicles each day. It sees even more during the summer and on weekends, Gutierrez-Scaccetti said during the press conference, according to NJ.com

Major positive impacts of adding third lane include less traffic congestion and improved safety.

“Everyone knows it’s the right thing to do," Norcross said. "The back-ups start where the third lane stops." 

Along with safety and traffic improvements, the construction project will also create an estimated 2,300 jobs in the region, NBC10 reported.

Officials are planning a low impact project, building the lanes along the center median to avoid wetlands and wildlife alongside the highway. This strategy also means that only two bridges will need to be replaced to provide clearance for the new lanes.

No further toll hikes are needed to pay for the project, which is being funded by a 37% toll increase that took effect in 2020.

Construction, which could take two years, is expected to begin in 2024. It will be adjusted during peak summer travel times, according to officials. 

A public hearing on the plans will be held at a later date.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Atlantic City Expressway New Jersey South Jersey Expressway Construction Highway Atlantic City

Videos

Featured

Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95
Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

During Kensington drug bust, police seize ATVs and animals used for fighting
Kensington Drug Bust Animals

Sponsored

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Women's Health

Hair straighteners may increase the risk of uterine cancer, study finds
Hair straighteners cancer risk

Eagles

Mailbag: What could the Eagles' pick from the Saints fetch in a 'trade out' scenario if it lands in the top five?
031422HowieRoseman

Music

Taylor Swift surprises fans with 7 bonus tracks after 'Midnights' album debuts
Taylor Swift Midnights

Entertainment

Get your fill of laughs with Side Stage Comedy next week at Punch Line Philly
Side Stage Comedy Punch Line Philly Jordan Jensen

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved