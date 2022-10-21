Ocean City will double cost of daily, weekly beach tags in 2023 as officials look to increase revenue

It will be slightly more expensive to sit on the beach in Ocean City next summer, as City Council unanimously approved a proposal Thursday to raise beach tag prices at the popular shore town in 2023.

The decision was made in an effort to improve revenues needed to maintain Ocean City's seven-mile shoreline. Frank Donato, the city's chief financial officer, said the town can no longer afford to delay a price increase as cleaning and maintenance costs continue to rise.

Beginning next season, prices for seasonal passes will increase from $25 to $35 if they are purchased on June 1 or later. The city will continue its preseason discount for tags purchased through May 31, but that will increase prices from $20 to $30. Seasonal beach tag prices have not changed since 2011.

For weekly and daily beach tags, prices will double. Those looking to purchase weekly passes can expect to pay $20, up from $10 since it was last changed in 2007. Daily tags will cost $10, up from $5 since it was last changed in 2002.

The revenue earned through beach tag sales is used for a variety of expenses, including paying the salaries and wages of lifeguards, trash collection, and morning beach raking. The lifeguard contract is up for negotiation, and Council President Pete Madden said the cost typically goes up each year.

In 2021, Ocean City took an all-time high $4.2 million in beach tag revenue, and this price hike is expected to generate $5.2 million to $5.3 million in revenue to help maintain the shoreline. The city expected to earn $4 million in revenue this past shore season, but fell slightly short.

Despite the unanimous vote during Thursday night's meeting, much of the opposition from the public was about the expected price increase, with some people hoping for a different outcome.

"Doubling the daily fees and increasing weekly and seasonal tag prices is excessive and could make beach trips cost prohibitive for the working class family," said Susan Cracovaner, an Ocean City resident. "A daily trip for a family of four would now cost $20 more just to access the beach. Families also face increasing parking fees, increasing costs for food, and for boardwalk entertainment."

Cracovaner said she and other residents were concerned that if the daily beach tag increase was too high for families, they may opt to make less trips during the summer, go to beaches without fees, or stay home in order to save money.



Still, councilmembers remained confident that Ocean City visitors will be willing to pay the increased cost to use the beach, even in light of rising costs for other things, including food, entertainment, and shore lodging.

"When you look at the beach tag prices and the fact that they haven't been adjusted, I have more of an issue with that than I have with raising the fee," said Councilman Terry Crowley Jr. "I hear the comments around the daily fee going to what it is, but I would challenge you to go do anything for $10 a day. You can't go to the movies, you certainly can't go to a ball game. I think coming to the beach is a great thing and I think it's needed."

Councilman Jody Levchuk noted during the meeting that in conversations with Ocean City residents, many people have suggested increasing the seasonal beach tag fee even higher to provide that much-needed revenue, even in place of changing the daily and weekly tag price.

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said the city will be tightening its enforcement of beach tags in the upcoming summer season in an effort to keep people from skipping tag checks. Members of City Council noted that they were willing to revisit the issue of raising prices if it has a negative impact on tourism.

At the beginning of October, the U.S. Army Corps' Philadelphia District awarded a $21.5 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company for periodic nourishment of the beach to reduce damage brought on by coastal storm events. Sand placement will occur on beaches from 14th Street to Seaview Road.

Seasonal beach tag prices at other South Jersey shore destinations include $33 in Avalon, $40 in Beach Haven, $25 in Brigantine, $30 in Cape May, $45 in Harvey Cedars, $30 in Longport, $20 in Margate, $25 in Sea Isle, $45 in Ship Bottom, $40 in Stone Harbor, $20 in Ventnor, and $45 in Surf City.

No other South Jersey shore towns are considering an increase in the cost of beach tags at this time. Those looking for free beaches can head over to Atlantic City or Wildwood.