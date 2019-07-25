Evil Genius celebrating Shark Week with 'Baby Shark'-inspired beer

Whether you love it, hate it or are forced to listen to it because of your toddler, there's no denying that the viral children's song "Baby Shark" is hard to get out of your head.

You may have already started singing "Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo" to yourself just from reading the sentence above.

And if you haven't heard the song yet, though that's hard to believe, crank up the volume on the video below.

One surprising fan of the bop is Evil Genius Beer Co., or at least it's fans of offering something to adults to help them forget the song even exists.

Evil Genius, known for giving its brews totally wacky names, created a hazy pale ale using the trendy Mosaic hop called Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo.

Yeah, it's a mouthful, so we suggest shortening your order to "I'll have the Baby Shark."

The beer will be available at Evil Genius' tasting room in Fishtown starting Saturday, when the bar kicks off its celebration of Discovery Channel's Shark Week. The eight-day shark-based TV programming will start the following day.

Baby Shark will be available on draft, in four-packs and in the special Bucket o' Sharks.



In addition, look for a special shark-themed craft cocktail at the bar, the Shark Week marathon live on the bar's TVs and also on projection screens, and the rotation of shark-themed movies like "Sharknado," "Jaws" and "Finding Nemo."

Then on Thursday, Aug. 1, the bar will host its own version of "Jeopardy!" with a Shark Week theme.

Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 4

Evil Genius Beer Co.'s tasting room

1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

(215) 425-6820



