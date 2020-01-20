Baby Trend recalls defective strollers bought from Target, Amazon

Baby Trend has issued a recall for several strollers that may put children at risk of falling, the company announced.

A recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company's defective Tango Mini Strollers were purchased on Amazon, from Baby Trend's online store and at Target stores.

"Both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller," the notice said.

The strollers, manufactured in China, were sold from October 2019 through November 2019. About 2,000 of them were recalled.

Four specific products with different-colored bonnet types are covered by the recall. They were sold in Quartz Pink (model number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (model number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A) and Purest Blue (model number ST31D03A). The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker on one of the stroller's legs.

Consumers who purchased these strollers are permitted to receive a refund or a safe replacement.

Those who have a defective stroller can reach Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. They can also email info@babytrend.com or go online for more information.