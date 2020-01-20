More Health:

January 20, 2020

Baby Trend recalls defective strollers bought from Target, Amazon

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Babies
Stroller Baby Trend Source/Consumer Safety Product Commission

About 2,000 of Baby Trend's Tango Mini Strollers were recalled as a result of a defect that could lead to children falling, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission.

Baby Trend has issued a recall for several strollers that may put children at risk of falling, the company announced.

A recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company's defective Tango Mini Strollers were purchased on Amazon, from Baby Trend's online store and at Target stores.

"Both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller," the notice said.

The strollers, manufactured in China, were sold from October 2019 through November 2019. About 2,000 of them were recalled.

Four specific products with different-colored bonnet types are covered by the recall. They were sold in Quartz Pink (model number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (model number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A) and Purest Blue (model number ST31D03A). The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker on one of the stroller's legs.

Consumers who purchased these strollers are permitted to receive a refund or a safe replacement.

Those who have a defective stroller can reach Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. They can also email info@babytrend.com or go online for more information.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Babies United States Recalls

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Expect Eagles' coaching search to heat up this week at the Senior Bowl
1430922_Eagles_Lions_Doug_Pederson_Kate_Frese.jpg

Spotted lanternfly

Report: Spotted lanterfly infestation costs Pennsylvania $50 million a year
Spotted lanternfly costs Pennsylvania

Children's Health

USDA proposes plan to simplify school lunches — but is it healthy?
USDA simplifies lunch menu unhealthy

Eagles

Mailbag: How many new starters will the Eagles have in 2020?
1450922_Eagles_Lions_Nelson Agholor_Kate_Frese.jpg

Movies

'Bad Boys for Life' tops box office, earning second-highest opening ever for MLK weekend
Bad Boys for Life box office record

Family-Friendly

Disney classics return to the big screen at Movie Tavern
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved