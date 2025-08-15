A mural of the bald baby JD Vance meme is going up on a Fishtown restaurant

A new mural is joining the Philly public art scene Friday evening, but this one isn't a tribute to the Eagles' Super Bowl win or a pioneering family of abolitionists. This painting is a slightly horrifying image of JD Vance, manipulated to make the vice president look like a bald baby.

The piece is the handiwork of FUBAR PAC, a Democratic group working to win back the House of Representatives in 2026. In May, its members smashed a Tesla to protest cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency, formerly led by Elon Musk. Now, they're painting a mural inspired by the "Bald JD Vance" meme that's swept the internet.

"Look, we are a city of murals in Philadelphia," said Jack Inacker, the founder and executive director of FUBAR PAC. "We have beautiful ones across the city. I wanted to add to that tapestry with something incredibly silly, while at the same time, being able to reach people and say, 'hey, these people are actually doing real harm to you, your family and the world.'"

Inacker is inviting the community to join him and others in composing the mural. The event will commence at 5 p.m. next to Sulimay's Restaurant at 632 E. Girard Ave. Inacker said the diner was one of several businesses to volunteer wall space after he put out a call on Reddit.

The group will serve light refreshments, including donuts, in a nod to Vance's infamous campaign trail stop at Holt's Sweet Shop in Georgia.

Inacker, who has held numerous positions with the Philadelphia Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee, said he believes splashy protests like these can cut through the noise. He saw it firsthand when he helped organize an Eagles tailgate with Robert De Niro as part of the Harris-Walz campaign last fall.

"You can poke fun and laugh at these people and their terrible actions at the same time as bringing attention to them," he said. "I think people are so burnt out hearing the daily slog of how bad things are, and they are very bad. This administration has moved lightning quick to institute terrible, draconian policies that are hurting not only people in Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia. You see the consequences worldwide."

The mural won't carry additional messaging; as Inacker puts it, "the messaging is the meme." He anticipates only a small crew of artists for Friday's event, but is hopeful that the art will inspire many conversations in its Fishtown community — and add to the meme's massive footprint. Irish lawmaker Ivana Bacik brandished a copy of the image on the parliamentary floor in June, following a Norwegian tourist's claim that he was denied entry into the U.S. for having the meme on his phone. Another protest group rented a van bearing the image to drive around Vance's hotel in England, where the vice president is currently vacationing with his family.

"I think what excites me about trying something different is that if we fail, then who cares?" Inacker said. "Try something new. Try new approaches instead of trotting out the same talking points. Try to reach people in new places."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.