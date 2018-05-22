Everything's $1 at the Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

Start saving any spare dollars in your wallet.

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll, a popular event in University City where businesses offer $1 deals, will take place Thursday, June 7, and Thursday, Sept. 13.

On the Avenue, between 43rd and 52nd streets, you'll be able to purchase a range of foods, including ice cream sandwiches, pizza slices, fried chicken wings, popsicles, Dan Dan noodles, banana whips, samosas, pound cake slices, french fries and spring rolls.

A buck can get you more than a bite to eat, however. There will be used books, pet toys, sunglasses, mini planters, candles, theater tickets, temporary tattoos and more for sale, too.

Accompanying the $1 deals will be live music and free, family-friendly entertainment. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 7 and Thursday, Sept. 13

5:30-8:30 p.m. | $1 deals

Baltimore Avenue, from 43rd to 52nd streets

