More Health:

August 09, 2022

Most Americans don't eat banana peels, but they're edible and packed with fiber

The peels can be turned into flour that can be used to bake breads, cakes and cookies. They also are included in an array of other recipes

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Bananas
Eat banana peels Alexas Fotos/Pixabay

Eating a banana peel raw can be an unpleasant experience because they are extremely fibrous, but small amounts added to baked goods and other dishes have been shown to provide an additional boost of nutrition.

Though it is common to eat banana peels in other parts of the world, most Americans have never seen the appeal. 

Still, banana peels are slowly becoming more popular in the United States. They have been popping up on people's plates as a veggie "bacon" or replacing pork in "pulled peel" sandwiches. They also can be used to make smoothiesvegan carnitasbanana peel stirfry and banana peel curry.

Eating a banana peel raw can be an unpleasant experience because they are extremely fibrous, but small amounts added to baked goods and other dishes have been shown to provide an additional boost of nutrition.

Banana peels are about 71% to 83% fiber, but they also contain additional amounts of potassium and other nutrients. Fiber is not only necessary for healthy digestion, but it also helps prevent type 2 diabetes, certain cancers and other chronic conditions. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure levels, protects against bone loss, and reduces the risk of kidney stones.   

The latest research suggests that adding banana peel flour to sugar cookie batter makes the treats more nutritious and satisfying to eat than using wheat flour alone. Other studies have tested banana peel flour in breads and cakes, but this was one of the first to test it in cookies. 

To make the flour, researchers peeled ripe, undamaged bananas and then blanched, dried and ground the skins into a fine powder. They then combined different amounts of the powder with butter, skimmed milk powder, powdered sugar, vegetable oil and wheat flour to make five different batches of sugar cookies.

In taste tests, a trained panel found that a small substitution of banana peel flour –  about 7.5% – led to the best texture and highest acceptability. The cookies also had less fat and protein, higher amounts of phenols and better antioxidant activities than traditional sugar cookies.

Utilizing banana peels is also good for the environment because it reduces waste. About 120 million tons of bananas are produced worldwide each year, resulting in about 3.5 million tons of banana peel waste. The peels contain carbon-rich, organic compounds that take up to two years to decompose, producing greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. 

For the safest way to use banana peels, experts advise buying organic bananas and washing the peels thoroughly to get rid of any pesticides.

People who eat a lot banana peels right away may experience some stomach discomfort. People are advised to add banana peels to their diets slowly, and to drink plenty of water with them, to prevent digestion problems. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Bananas Philadelphia Recipes Fiber

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health
Purchased - Couple singing into kitchenware

Tips for transitioning from take-out to home-cooked meals

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

Sesame Place rolls out diversity training in response to racial discrimination allegations
Sesame Place Diversity Training

Entertainment

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Adult Health

Ashton Kutcher's battle with vasculitis shines light on the rare, debilitating condition
Ashton Kutcher

Eagles

Eagles quotables: Under the stadium lights
A.J._Brown_Eagles_Open_Practice_8.7.22.jpg

Lifestyle

Luxury camping company wants to help people experience the outdoors in comfort
Basecamp Glamping LLC philly

Family-Friendly

Learn about bats and eat ice cream at The Woodlands' nightime nature walk
The Woodlands Bat Night

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved