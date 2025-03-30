Barnes Foundation to host 'Spring Fling' party April 11

The Barnes Foundation is celebrating springtime through art, music and cocktails at its upcoming Young Professionals Night next month.

On Friday, April 11, the Barnes will host its "Spring Fling" themed party from 7-11 p.m. The institution's Young Professionals Nights aim to bring together "emerging creatives and young professionals who fuel Philly’s vibrant cultural scene" for an evening of mixing and mingling, according to the Barnes. Tickets can be purchased online for $35, or $18 for students.

The party will feature live music and dancing. Attendees can also explore the Barnes' collection, including the newest exhibition, "Cecily Brown: Themes and Variations," and can take part in a "Barnes After Dark" scavenger hunt, with special prizes available. There will be light bites and a cash bar with themed cocktails, beer and wine. Event tickets include a glass of champagne and a treat at the end of the night.

Other Spring Fling festivities include corsage and boutonniere making led by local florists, a Polaroid photo booth, and fashion illustrations for attendees to take home. Guests can also bring new or gently used clothing or accessories to donate to The Wardrobe nonprofit during the event.

The Barnes encourages partygoers to embody the Spring Fling theme by wearing their "finest floral fits—think haute couture meets horticulture... Embrace bold prints, vibrant colors, and vintage finds, or dare to dazzle with your favorite sparkling jewels and accessories."

Friday, April 11



7-11 p.m. | $35



The Barnes Foundation



2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia