More Events:

March 30, 2025

Barnes Foundation to host 'Spring Fling' party April 11

The Young Professionals Night event will feature access to art exhibitions, live music and themed cocktails.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Parties
barnes spring fling Provided Image/The Barnes Foundation

The Barnes Foundation will host its 'Young Professionals Night: Spring Fling' party on Friday, April 11, from 7-11 p.m.

The Barnes Foundation is celebrating springtime through art, music and cocktails at its upcoming Young Professionals Night next month.

On Friday, April 11, the Barnes will host its "Spring Fling" themed party from 7-11 p.m. The institution's Young Professionals Nights aim to bring together "emerging creatives and young professionals who fuel Philly’s vibrant cultural scene" for an evening of mixing and mingling, according to the Barnes. Tickets can be purchased online for $35, or $18 for students.

MORE: Bok Bar reopens April 10 with a menu crafted by a James Beard Award semifinalist

The party will feature live music and dancing. Attendees can also explore the Barnes' collection, including the newest exhibition, "Cecily Brown: Themes and Variations," and can take part in a "Barnes After Dark" scavenger hunt, with special prizes available. There will be light bites and a cash bar with themed cocktails, beer and wine. Event tickets include a glass of champagne and a treat at the end of the night. 

Other Spring Fling festivities include corsage and boutonniere making led by local florists, a Polaroid photo booth, and fashion illustrations for attendees to take home. Guests can also bring new or gently used clothing or accessories to donate to The Wardrobe nonprofit during the event. 

The Barnes encourages partygoers to embody the Spring Fling theme by wearing their "finest floral fits—think haute couture meets horticulture... Embrace bold prints, vibrant colors, and vintage finds, or dare to dazzle with your favorite sparkling jewels and accessories."

Young Professionals Night: Spring Fling

Friday, April 11
7-11 p.m. | $35
The Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Parties Philadelphia Spring Barnes Foundation Museums Food & Drink Weekend

Videos

Featured

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!
Limited - IBEW 98 - Rosies Girls

Local 98 celebrates third annual Rosie's Girls graduates

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Wild turkey in Fishtown captivates curious residents

Fishtown Wild Turkey

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Food & Drink

To win free wings at Lion Sports Bar, predict Bryce Harper's stats

lion sports bar wing contest

Adult Health

Temple Health's new cancer clinic streamlines treatment for people from underserved communities

Temple Cancer Clinic

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Dinosaur museum and cocktail festival

Weekend guide

Phillies

Phillies drop 2025 hype video featuring Bryce Harper, Brandon Graham and more

Bryce Harper 2022 World Series Phillies Celly

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved