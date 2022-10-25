Barstool Sportsbook promo code activates $1k risk-free bet for World Series, NBA, NFL Week 8

Prospective bettors will get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 when they take advantage of the latest new user promo. Click on any of the links on this page and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 to get started today.

The latest Barstool Sportsbook offer for new users gives bettors a fully-insured first bet of up to $1,000 for the World Series, NBA, NFL Week 8, and more when they click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000.

It doesn't matter if you want to bet on an NBA game on Tuesday or Wednesday, the first NFL game of the week on Thursday, or Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Barstool Sportsbook has odds on all of the action taking place this week.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 for a $1,000 risk-free bet on any sports game this week.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 unlocks huge risk-free bet

There are a number of NBA games taking place early this week, including a massive Tuesday night game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. The Philadelphia 76ers will be traveling to Toronto on Wednesday night to take on the Raptors. On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play host to the Baltimore Ravens. Friday will see Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros in Houston.

You can wager on any game with up to $1,000 in site credit backing the bet. If your first bet wins, you will receive a profit in cash plus your first bet back. You will get a site credit refund of up to $1,000 if your first cash wager settles as a loss.

How to activate our Barstool Sportsbook promo code

Any prospective bettor interested in this Barstool Sportsbook new user offer can get in on the action by registering for a new account. Complete the following steps to sign up ahead of this week's biggest action:

Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000. Register by filling out the necessary information sections. Select any deposit method, such as online banking, PayPal, and more. Make an initial deposit to fund your first bet. Choose any game. Wager up to $1,000 on any game or player bet.

If your first bet wins, you will collect cash winnings and get back your initial wager. However, if your bet loses, you will receive a refund of up to $1,000 in sportsbook bonus cash. You can use this bonus cash on any games with available betting odds.

Barstool exclusive odds boosts

There are a number of exclusive odds boosts available for all Barstool Sportsbook users. These can be found in the Barstool exclusives section of the app. Here are some of the best exclusive odds boosts for upcoming action:

• Spittin' Chiclets: Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Detroit Red Wings all to win (+390)

• Bet with Mr. Ice: Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres all to win (+600)

• Bryce Harper to win 2022 World Series MVP (+800)

• Grease The Poles Parlay: Philadelphia Phillies to win 2022 World Series and Philadelphia Eagles to win 2022-23 NFL Championship (+1776)

Lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet for this week's NBA, NFL, and World Series action when you click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000.