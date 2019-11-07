Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2019: More than 15 bars in Philly will serve the red wine

Each year, on the third Thursday of November, the latest vintage of Beaujolais Nouveau is released worldwide at 12:01 a.m.

Known as Beaujolais Nouveau Day, it's a time to celebrate the red wine made from hand-picked Gamay grapes from the Beaujolais region of France.

Beaujolais Nouveau is light and easy to drink, making it a good wine to share with friends.

For this year's release, Philly Wine Week has enlisted more than 15 restaurants/bars to be part of one big citywide celebration, including Bloomsday Cafe, Friday Saturday Sunday, Tria and Bistro Romano.

The 2019 wine will be offered at $9 per glass from Thursday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 24, at participating locations.

In addition, each place will offer a glass of cru wine from one of the 10 different locations within the Beaujolais region. For example, Jet Wine Bar will serve a wine from Juliénas, located at one end of the region, and Kensington Quarters will serve a wine from Brouilly, located at the opposite end of the region.

Participating locations:

• Barbuzzo (110 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107)

• Di Bruno Bros. and Alimentari (1730 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19103)

• Bloomsday Cafe (414 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

• Friday Saturday Sunday (261 S. 21st St., Philadelphia, PA 19103)

• Hungry Pigeon (743 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

• Tria (123 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 and 1137 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19107)

• Bistro Romano (120 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

• Jet Wine Bar (1525 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146)

• The Good King Tavern and le Caveau (614 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

• Panorama (14 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19106)

• South Philly Taproom (1509 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19145)

• Vintage Wine Bar (129 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107)

• Kensington Quarters (1310 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125)

• Fishtown Social (1525 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125)

• Lacroix (210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103)

• ITV and Laurel (1615 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148)

• Art Bar (16 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103)

Wines will be served during each bar's regular operating hours.



Beaujolais Nouveau Celebration

Thursday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 24

$9 per glass of Beaujolais Nouveau

All participating locations

