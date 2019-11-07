Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2019: More than 15 bars in Philly will serve the red wine

November 07, 2019
Each year, on the third Thursday of November, the latest vintage of Beaujolais Nouveau is released worldwide at 12:01 a.m.
Known as Beaujolais Nouveau Day, it's a time to celebrate the red wine made from hand-picked Gamay grapes from the Beaujolais region of France.
Beaujolais Nouveau is light and easy to drink, making it a good wine to share with friends.
For this year's release, Philly Wine Week has enlisted more than 15 restaurants/bars to be part of one big citywide celebration, including Bloomsday Cafe, Friday Saturday Sunday, Tria and Bistro Romano.
The 2019 wine will be offered at $9 per glass from Thursday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 24, at participating locations.
In addition, each place will offer a glass of cru wine from one of the 10 different locations within the Beaujolais region. For example, Jet Wine Bar will serve a wine from Juliénas, located at one end of the region, and Kensington Quarters will serve a wine from Brouilly, located at the opposite end of the region.
Participating locations:
• Barbuzzo (110 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107)
• Di Bruno Bros. and Alimentari (1730 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19103)
• Bloomsday Cafe (414 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)
• Friday Saturday Sunday (261 S. 21st St., Philadelphia, PA 19103)
• Hungry Pigeon (743 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)
• Tria (123 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 and 1137 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19107)
• Bistro Romano (120 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)
• Jet Wine Bar (1525 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146)
• The Good King Tavern and le Caveau (614 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)
• Panorama (14 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19106)
• South Philly Taproom (1509 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19145)
• Vintage Wine Bar (129 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107)
• Kensington Quarters (1310 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125)
• Fishtown Social (1525 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125)
• Lacroix (210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103)
• ITV and Laurel (1615 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148)
• Art Bar (16 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103)
Wines will be served during each bar's regular operating hours.
Thursday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 24
$9 per glass of Beaujolais Nouveau
All participating locations
