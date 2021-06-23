Man wanted in brazen theft caught on Lowe's camera in Bucks County

Authorities in Bensalem are searching for a man who was caught on camera last weekend as he allegedly stole an expensive vacuum cleaner from a Lowe's store.

The incident happened Saturday at the home improvement store at 3421 Horizon Blvd. in Trevose.

Investigators say the male suspect switched the bar code on a $400 Dyson vacuum cleaner and scanned the incorrect code in the self-checkout aisle. The total came to just $24.99.

When an employee attempted to stop the man from leaving the store, he continued to the parking lot and fled in a newer model Volkswagen SUV that didn't have a registration plate on it, police said.

Authorities released a video clearly showing the suspect at the self-checkout aisle.

"This is one of the best videos we could have of this thief," police said. "Someone knows this guy for sure."

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.