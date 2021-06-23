More News:

June 23, 2021

Man wanted in brazen theft caught on Lowe's camera in Bucks County

The suspect allegedly scanned the wrong barcode at a self-checkout aisle

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Lowes Bucks Theft Bensalem Police/YouTube

Bensalem police are seeking help from the public to identify the man pictured above in a still image from a security camera at a self-checkout aisle at Lowe's. Investigators said the man stole a $400 vacuum cleaner from the store on Saturday, June 19.

Authorities in Bensalem are searching for a man who was caught on camera last weekend as he allegedly stole an expensive vacuum cleaner from a Lowe's store.

The incident happened Saturday at the home improvement store at 3421 Horizon Blvd. in Trevose.

Investigators say the male suspect switched the bar code on a $400 Dyson vacuum cleaner and scanned the incorrect code in the self-checkout aisle. The total came to just $24.99.

When an employee attempted to stop the man from leaving the store, he continued to the parking lot and fled in a newer model Volkswagen SUV that didn't have a registration plate on it, police said.

Authorities released a video clearly showing the suspect at the self-checkout aisle.

"This is one of the best videos we could have of this thief," police said. "Someone knows this guy for sure."

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.

