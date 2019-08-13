More Culture:

August 13, 2019

Philadelphia Area Concierge Association honors best restaurants, attractions

Winners announced for the 2019 The Best for Our Guests awards

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Museum of Art is winner of The Best for Our Guests award Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is one of the 2019 winners in The Best for Our Guests awards, chosen by the Philadelphia Area Concierge Association.

The Philadelphia Area Concierge Association (PACA) honored some of the city's best restaurants, services, retailers, tour companies and attractions at an award ceremony on Monday at the Fitler Club in Center City.

The winners "have provided the utmost in customer service and unparalleled experiences for the tens of thousands of guests, residents and tenants that the concierges assist with recommendations on a yearly basis," according to PACA.

Below are the 2019 The Best for Our Guests winners in each category. All selections were made by PACA members.

Fine Dining

Nominees: Barclay Prime, Bibou, Vernick Food & Drink
Winner: Barclay Prime

Casual Dining 

Parc chosen as winner in Casual Dining category by PACAThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Parc chosen as winner in Casual Dining category by PACA.

Nominees: Gran Caffe L’Aquila, Parc, Sampan
Winner: Parc

New Restaurant 

Nominees: Alpen Rose, Cry Baby Pasta, Fiore
Winner: Alpen Rose

Retailer 

Nominees: Anthropologie, Boyd's, Macy's
Winner: Tie between Boyd's and Macy's

Cultural Attraction 

Carroll - Philadelphia Museum of ArtThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

People visit the Philadelphia Museum of Art in the summer.

Nominees: The Barnes Foundation, Penn Museum, Philadelphia Museum of Art 
Winner: Philadelphia Museum of Art

Tourist Site 

Nominees: Franklin Institute, Independence National Historic Park, One Liberty Observation Deck
Winner: Independence National Historic Park

Theater 

Nominees: Academy of Music, Walnut Street Theatre, Wilma Theater
Winner: Walnut Street Theatre

Music Venue 

Carroll - Kimmel Center StockThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts at Broad and Locust streets.

Nominees: The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, The Met Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center, World Café Live
Winner: The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Tours/Transportation 

Nominees: Free Tours by Foot, Philadelphia Trolley Works Big Bus Company
Winner: Philadelphia Trolley Works Big Bus Company

Family-Friendly 

Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin InstituteThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Banners for the exhibit, Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, hang near the entrance of The Franklin Institute.

Nominees: Academy of Natural Sciences, Franklin Institute, Philadelphia Zoo
Winner: Franklin Institute

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

