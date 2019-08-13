Philadelphia Area Concierge Association honors best restaurants, attractions

August 13, 2019
The Philadelphia Area Concierge Association (PACA) honored some of the city's best restaurants, services, retailers, tour companies and attractions at an award ceremony on Monday at the Fitler Club in Center City.
The winners "have provided the utmost in customer service and unparalleled experiences for the tens of thousands of guests, residents and tenants that the concierges assist with recommendations on a yearly basis," according to PACA.
Below are the 2019 The Best for Our Guests winners in each category. All selections were made by PACA members.
Nominees: Barclay Prime, Bibou, Vernick Food & Drink
Winner: Barclay Prime
Nominees: Alpen Rose, Cry Baby Pasta, Fiore
Winner: Alpen Rose
Nominees: Anthropologie, Boyd's, Macy's
Winner: Tie between Boyd's and Macy's
Nominees: Franklin Institute, Independence National Historic Park, One Liberty Observation Deck
Winner: Independence National Historic Park
Nominees: Academy of Music, Walnut Street Theatre, Wilma Theater
Winner: Walnut Street Theatre
Nominees: Free Tours by Foot, Philadelphia Trolley Works Big Bus Company
Winner: Philadelphia Trolley Works Big Bus Company
Winner: Franklin Institute
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.