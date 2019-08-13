Philadelphia Area Concierge Association honors best restaurants, attractions

The Philadelphia Area Concierge Association (PACA) honored some of the city's best restaurants, services, retailers, tour companies and attractions at an award ceremony on Monday at the Fitler Club in Center City.

The winners "have provided the utmost in customer service and unparalleled experiences for the tens of thousands of guests, residents and tenants that the concierges assist with recommendations on a yearly basis," according to PACA.



Below are the 2019 The Best for Our Guests winners in each category. All selections were made by PACA members.

Fine Dining Nominees: Barclay Prime, Bibou, Vernick Food & Drink

Winner: Barclay Prime

Winner: Parc

Nominees: Alpen Rose, Cry Baby Pasta, Fiore

Winner: Alpen Rose Retailer Nominees: Anthropologie, Boyd's, Macy's

Winner: Tie between Boyd's and Macy's

Winner: Philadelphia Museum of Art

Nominees: Franklin Institute, Independence National Historic Park, One Liberty Observation Deck

Winner: Independence National Historic Park Theater Nominees: Academy of Music, Walnut Street Theatre, Wilma Theater

Winner: Walnut Street Theatre Music Venue Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts at Broad and Locust streets.

Nominees: Free Tours by Foot, Philadelphia Trolley Works Big Bus Company

Winner: Philadelphia Trolley Works Big Bus Company

Family-Friendly

Winner: Franklin Institute

Winner: Franklin Institute

