Who makes the best cheesesteak in Philly? Hot sauce company offering $10,000 to top vote-getter

If you ask 10 Philadelphia residents which restaurant makes the best cheesesteak in the city, you're going to get a wide array of answers.

Everybody has an opinion, from the stereotypical choices of Pat's and Geno's to the more in-the-know selections of John's Roast Pork and Dalessandro's.

An objective champion will never be crowned in the timeless Philly food debate, but a hot sauce company is putting $10,000 on the line in an attempt to settle the discussion once and for all.



Truff hot sauce is tasking Philadelphian residents and cheesesteak aficionados around the world to fill in the blank: "_____ makes the best cheesesteaks in Philly." The top vote-getter will receive $10,000.

Traditionalists who live and die by the wiz wit may roll their eyes at the California-based hot sauce company taking an authoritative stance on the cheesesteak, but Truff's marketing director, Michelle Gabe, told Marketing Brew that the contest was born from debates among employees who are Philly natives.

"The topic of who has the best cheesesteak was almost political to them," Gabe said.

"The people of Philadelphia are passionate about their city and they're even more passionate about where to get the best cheesesteak," Truff co-founder Nick Guillen added. "We thought, what better way to settle the age-old debate than to ask Philadelphians ourselves!"

So who's it going to be? It's a tough question, because there's no shortage of worthy contenders.

Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, on Truff's website. Cheesesteak lovers can also make the case for their favorite spot on social media by using the hashtag #TRUFFBestPhilly.