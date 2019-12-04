Bear spotted in North Wilmington along I-95

Bear watch continues as police confirm a black bear was spotted along I-95 on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Delaware State Police received three reports of bear sightings at the I-495 split on I-95 in North Wilmington. Police said the sightings occurred between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. near the Concord Pike exit and near the intersection of Manor Avenue and Philadelphia Pike. There were no direct encounters reported.

State police are working with the Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police regarding the sightings.

This comes just days after multiple bear sightings were reported across Delaware County. Bears were reportedly seen in Radnor on Friday then in Aston, Springfield, Haverford, and Marple during the a three-day period.

"We really believe it’s more than one bear. It’s in western Delaware County, it’s in eastern Delaware County. The locations where we get the reports are very similar," Tim Boyce, director of Delaware County's Department of Emergency Services, told Fox29.



The black bear population has significantly grown in Southeastern Pennsylvania during the past decade as opportunities to find food and mates expand due to the state's increasingly habitable environment.

Wildlife officials say if you spot a bear or any other wild animal do not approach it. Any person who sees a bear should call 911 to report the sighting to police.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.