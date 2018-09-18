More Culture:

September 18, 2018

Manayunk restaurant offering specialty cakes infused with alcohol

Indulge in a cake made with tequila, or Guinness, or rosé

By Sinead Cummings
Boozy Cake at SOMO Restaurant Courtesy of Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations/SOMO

This stout beer cake contains Chestnut Hill Brewing Company’s Shake It Out Stout and is topped with a chocolate glaze.

Run, don't walk, because for a limited time, SOMO in Manayunk will offer boozy dessert. You'll be able to order alcohol-infused cakes from the restaurant through the end of 2018. 

This fall and winter, as the weather gets colder and bleaker, a bite of whiskey buttercream is sure to improve your mood.

RELATED: Check out Manayunk's diverse food scene during Restaurant Week | SausageFest returns to South Philly for fourth year | Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant opened in Center City

SOMO owner James Morrissey teamed up with local baker Claudia Stemler to create the indulgent sweet treats.

The cake options include: 

• The White Russian – Combines Kahlúa and vodka in the batter and also has a Kahlúa buttercream. 
• The Margarita Cake – Made with three oranges, orange zest, tequila, buttermilk, fresh-squeezed lime buttercream and tequila buttercream. It's topped with sprinkles of salt and sugar.
• Stout Beer Cake – Contains Chestnut Hill Brewing Company’s Shake It Out Stout and is topped with a chocolate glaze
• Stemler’s Irish Cake – Features Bailey's Irish Cream and Guinness. It's topped with a whiskey buttercream.

Stemler also plans to introduce cakes with Champagne and rosé later this fall.

Slices of SOMO's boozy cakes are available daily for $10 a slice. Whole cakes can be ordered for pickup at the restaurant by calling (267) 297-6668.

SOMO is located at 4311 Main St.

Sinead Cummings
