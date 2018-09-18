Manayunk restaurant offering specialty cakes infused with alcohol

Run, don't walk, because for a limited time, SOMO in Manayunk will offer boozy dessert. You'll be able to order alcohol-infused cakes from the restaurant through the end of 2018.

This fall and winter, as the weather gets colder and bleaker, a bite of whiskey buttercream is sure to improve your mood.

SOMO owner James Morrissey teamed up with local baker Claudia Stemler to create the indulgent sweet treats.



The cake options include:

• The White Russian – Combines Kahlúa and vodka in the batter and also has a Kahlúa buttercream.

• The Margarita Cake – Made with three oranges, orange zest, tequila, buttermilk, fresh-squeezed lime buttercream and tequila buttercream. It's topped with sprinkles of salt and sugar.

• Stout Beer Cake – Contains Chestnut Hill Brewing Company’s Shake It Out Stout and is topped with a chocolate glaze

• Stemler’s Irish Cake – Features Bailey's Irish Cream and Guinness. It's topped with a whiskey buttercream.

Stemler also plans to introduce cakes with Champagne and rosé later this fall.



Slices of SOMO's boozy cakes are available daily for $10 a slice. Whole cakes can be ordered for pickup at the restaurant by calling (267) 297-6668.

SOMO is located at 4311 Main St.

