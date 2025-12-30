More News:

December 30, 2025

Dog-friendly bar the Boozy Mutt is closing after two years in business

The social club, which took over the former North Star Bar space in Fairmount, is closing Saturday.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Boozy Mutt closing Provided image/Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations

Allison and Sam Mattiola, above, opened the Boozy Mutt in late 2023. It is shutting down Saturday.

The Boozy Mutt, the dog-friendly Fairmount bar that catered to pet parents, is shutting down Saturday. 

Its owners announced the news on Instagram without citing a specific reason for the closure. The bar opened in late 2023, taking over the 7,500-square-foot space at 2639 Poplar St. formerly occupied by North Star Bar. The indoor-outdoor venue featured an off-leash dog park, 140-seat restaurant, retail area and wash room for muddy paws — all accessible to pet owners through memberships. Patrons without a pup also were welcome.

MORE: Six puppies found in parking garage to be put up for adoption by PSCPA

Allison and Sam Mattiola dreamed up the business while quarantining in their Olde Kensington home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple had been attending impromptu happy hours in a nearby field with friends and their new dog, Buda, and attempted to recreate the experience on a larger scale. They signed a lease in 2022 after the property had been redeveloped

Prior to that work, the space had housed North Star Bar, a staple of the local music scene. It folded in 2015 after 35 years in business.

The Boozy Mutt is the second dog-friendly social club to close in Philly in the past year. Bark Social shuttered its Manayunk location in late 2024 amid the company's bankruptcy — though a similar concept, Fetch Park, took its place in August.

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

