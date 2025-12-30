Dog-friendly bar the Boozy Mutt is closing after two years in business

The Boozy Mutt, the dog-friendly Fairmount bar that catered to pet parents, is shutting down Saturday.

Its owners announced the news on Instagram without citing a specific reason for the closure. The bar opened in late 2023, taking over the 7,500-square-foot space at 2639 Poplar St. formerly occupied by North Star Bar. The indoor-outdoor venue featured an off-leash dog park, 140-seat restaurant, retail area and wash room for muddy paws — all accessible to pet owners through memberships. Patrons without a pup also were welcome.

Allison and Sam Mattiola dreamed up the business while quarantining in their Olde Kensington home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple had been attending impromptu happy hours in a nearby field with friends and their new dog, Buda, and attempted to recreate the experience on a larger scale. They signed a lease in 2022 after the property had been redeveloped.

Prior to that work, the space had housed North Star Bar, a staple of the local music scene. It folded in 2015 after 35 years in business.

The Boozy Mutt is the second dog-friendly social club to close in Philly in the past year. Bark Social shuttered its Manayunk location in late 2024 amid the company's bankruptcy — though a similar concept, Fetch Park, took its place in August.

