Another dog-friendly bar is coming to Manayunk in the former Bark Social spot

Another dog-themed bar will take over the former home of Bark Social in Manayunk, which abruptly closed late last year.

Fetch Park, an Atlanta-based chain, will move into the space at 3720 Main St. The company, which calls itself a social hub, will serve coffee, drinks and food. Dogs need to stay outside on the covered patio and turf field, but Fetch Park locations are all outfitted with cooling stations, outdoor TVs and free Wi-Fi.

Stephen Ochs, the co-founder and CEO, told the Philadelphia Business Journal that Fetch Park hopes to be open by the fall.

Entrance is free for humans, but dogs need a membership, which ranges from $15 for a day pass to $275 yearly for unlimited use. Pooches need to be at least 4 months old, and dogs 8 months and older need to be up-to-date on vaccinations. Owners must also sign a liability waiver.

Ochs was a former pitcher at Florida State University, and each location is designed to feel like a minor league baseball stadium. The bar will also host weekly events including trivia, comedy, live music and bingo nights.

The Manayunk location will be Fetch Park's first outside the Atlanta area. Since opening in 2018, the doggy-themed bar has gained some buzz and been featured on the Travel Channel, ESPN and Discovery Channel.

Bark Social opened in Manayunk in April 2023 as one of five locations, the rest were located in Washington, D.C., suburban Maryland and Baltimore. Another was scheduled to open in Los Angeles in 2025. But in November 2024, the company announced that it would be closing all locations after they were unable to secure financing. Bark Social then filed for bankruptcy the following month.