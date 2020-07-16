More News:

July 16, 2020

'Born to Kill' gang associate sentenced to prison for lying to FBI agents probing double homicide

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts FBI
jail gang member sentenced Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Hai Nguyen, of New Castle, Delaware, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for lying to FBI agents investigating a double homicide carried out by the 'Born to Kill' gang.

A Delaware man who lied to the FBI about his involvement in the aftermath of a double homicide in Philadelphia was sentenced Thursday to 10 months in prison.

Hai Nguyen, 37, of New Castle, denied driving to the Philly home of his close friend, Tam Le, on Aug. 26, 2014. Le is a member of the "Born to Kill" gang, a group of primarily first-generation Vietnamese immigrants that operates in Philadelphia and New York City, according to investigators. 

Earlier that night, Le and four associates had kidnapped three Philly drug dealers who had failed to pay a debt. They bound the men with duct tape, weighted them down, stabbed them and dumped them into the Schuylkill River. 

Two of the men died. The other crawled from the river and flagged down a motorist driving on Kelly Drive. 

Afterward, Nguyen traveled to Le's home. Le asked Nguyen to drive him to New York because he feared Philadelphia police would be seeking to arrest him for the killings, investigators said. 

During three interviews with the FBI, Nguyen denied going to Le's house that night. Cell data from Nguyen's phone indicated otherwise. 

U.S. District Court Judge J. Curtis Joyner also sentenced Nguyen to three years of supervised release. Le previously was convicted of murder. 

"Lying to the FBI or to any federal investigation agency is always a serious offense, one which we will prosecute vigorously," U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said. "But lying in the course of a federal double homicide investigation is a sure way to land in prison."

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts FBI Philadelphia Crime Gangs Delaware

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Darius Slay a top five CB, Eagles fans can revel in latest Dak Prescott news
Darius-Slay_071620_usat

Crime

South Jersey teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Rancocas Valley high school teacher

Prevention

Philly launches face-mask media campaign to unite city against COVID-19
COVID-19 Mask Campaign

Eagles

Madden loves the Eagles, who crack the Top 5 in ratings — and rank above the Chiefs
133_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_Miles_Sanders)KateFrese.jpg

Weddings

Cescaphe prepares for weddings during the coronavirus pandemic
Cescaphe - The Lucy

Festivals

Watch this weekend: Philadelphia Film Society hosts virtual film fest
virtual film festival

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved